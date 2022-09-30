Number of people homeless hits new record of 10,805

Latest Department of Housing figures show there has been a 237-person increase in the number of people who were homeless last month. Photograph: iStock

The number of people who are homeless in the State and relying on emergency accommodation has increased to a record 10,805 people, including more than 3,000 children.

Latest Department of Housing figures show there has been a 237-person increase in the number of people who were homeless last month.

The number of people being counted as homeless has increased from a previous record high of 10,568 in July.

The figures for the month of August show there are 1,483 families relying on emergency accommodation, with 3,220 children.

The vast majority of homeless adults are in Dublin, accounting for 5,326 of the 7,585 adults in the latest figures. Slightly more than two thirds of homeless adults are men.

More than 1,200 adults who are homeless were aged between 18 and 24 years old.

Homeless numbers fell significantly below the 10,000 watermark during the Covid-19 pandemic, in part due to a temporary ban on rental evictions, which opposition politicians and housing charities have called to be reinstated.

Wayne Stanley, head of policy at Simon Communities of Ireland, said the new record level of homelessness was “devastating”. He said the number of men, women and children now living in emergency accommodation was “shocking”.

“The trajectory of the homelessness crisis heading into the winter months is deeply concerning,” he said.

The rates of the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) for homeless families, to help pay rent in the private market, must be increased, he said.

“We need to look at every opportunity and the Government need to take Covid-19 crisis type actions if we are to reduce the homelessness numbers,” he said.

Pat Dennigan, Focus Ireland chief executive, said it was “unforgivable” that the budget this week had “failed to offer a single measure” to help prevent people falling into homelessness.

“As the numbers keep going up, there is a risk that Government comes to treat homelessness as inevitable, but it is the result of bad political choices and can be solved by the right policies,” he said.

Sam McGuinness, head of the Dublin Simon Community, said the charity was “exasperated” by the continued increase in the numbers who were in emergency accommodation.

“This news comes at a time when single homelessness is at an all-time high and exits from homelessness are at an all-time low as the availability of rental properties, as a social housing supply, continues to dwindle,” he said.

Cian O’Callaghan, Social Democrats housing spokesman, said child homelessness had increased by 47 per cent in the last year. The Dublin Bay North TD criticised the lack of any emergency plan from the Government to tackle the crisis.

“There are reports from around the country that emergency accommodation is full, with people being turned away. As a result, there will be a rise in people sleeping on the streets, in tents and in cars this winter,” he said.

Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Labour Party spokeswoman for housing, said Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was “lacking any motivation to address the housing disaster in Irish society”.

Ms Moynihan said there had been an “abject failure” to control rising rents, and to provide sufficient levels of affordable housing.