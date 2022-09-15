Funeral Mass for Thelma and Mikey Dennany told they were inseparable

The funeral Mass of Thelma (5) and Mikey (2) Dennany has been told the siblings, whose lives “were tragically cut short in the full bloom and promise of childhood” were inseparable in life.

Father Sean Casey, parish priest of Killoe, told mourners Thelma and Mikey were vibrant children.

“In the words of their dad, Michael, the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning. Thelma attended dancing classes and football training; Mikey always came to watch her training from the sideline.”

“On Saturday week last he ventured onto the pitch for the first time to join her in the sport she loved. They loved to run and laugh and, feel the wind in their hair and to pick wildflowers. They looked forward to trying out their fishing rods. They are together now exploring the highways and byways of Heaven. "

Father Casey told mourners at Saint Mel’s Cathedral that they prayed for the comfort and consolation of their grieving parents Michael and Lynn, and for their brother and sister Eddie and Katelyn all of whom are weighed down by sorrow.

The two children died in a car fire which also left their mother, Lynn Egar (48), seriously injured. Ms Egar and Mikey were taken from the blazing vehicle at the scene, on the Coole to Multyfarnham road, by a driver who happened across the fire last Friday afternoon. She was then airlifted to hospital in Dublin and has remained there since her admission last Friday.

Mikey was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar where he was later pronounced dead. The remains of his sister, Thelma, were founded inside the vehicle.

The fire which engulfed the family car last Friday on a remote road in Co Westmeath is now being treated as suspected arson by gardaí.

