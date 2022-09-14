Paul Murphy TD says he was assaulted by members of far-right group

Mr Murphy said gardaí at the scene intervened he was surrounded at the event outside Dáil Éireann on Wednesday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has said he was surrounded and assaulted by a group of far right activists at a protest in Dublin on Wednesday.

Mr Murphy said the alleged incident occurred outside Dáil Éireann during a Not Our Fault protest seeking redress for defective apartment builds.

“I was surrounded by a crowd of far-right activists shouting in my face and with one kicking me,” he posted on social media.

Although he did not identify any specific group, he said they have disrupted other protests including those highlighting children with additional needs, and rights for PhD students and security officers.

I went out to join protesters in front of the Dáil today who are campaigning for redress for apartment defects.



“They have also threatened to disrupt the @COLCIreland protest on 24 September,” he said of a demonstration against the cost of living crisis currently being planned. “We won’t be intimidated.”

Mr Murphy said gardaí at the scene intervened by separating the group. He was unavailable to discuss the alleged assault on Wednesday night due to prior commitments.

The Not Our Fault demonstration was in support of owners of homes with structural defects built during the Celtic Tiger period, which campaigners estimate will cost at least €25,000 in each case.

“This is not our fault. It is the fault of the builders and the regime of light regulation and self-certification which was in place at the time,” they said.