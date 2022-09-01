Kildare residents stage protests over housing for Ukraine refugees

Roderic O'Gorman: the Minister for Integration has agreed to meet with local residents in Kildare to discuss their concerns. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Local residents have raised concerns about plans for two sets of modular homes in Co Kildare for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Locations in Dublin, Cork, Kildare and Cavan were selected in July for an initial tranche of modular homes for housing refugees. A total of 60 emergency housing units have been proposed for Newbridge and Rathangan.

However, a number of protests have taken place locally in recent days over a perceived lack of information and consultation. A meeting also heard local concerns about a lack of services for refugees.

The Government has been scrambling to find accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine, as well as a growing number of people from other countries seeking international protection in Ireland.

Many of the almost 50,000 arrivals from Ukraine have been housed in hotels or emergency facilities identified by local authorities, and a priority now is to deliver longer-term solutions such as modular homes.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and officials from his department and the Office of Public Works (OPW) have briefed politicians representing these areas, and there will be ongoing consultations with TDs and local authorities.

Local TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon said Mr Gorman has agreed to meet the local residents to hear their concerns.

Ireland’s system for housing refugees has come under significant pressure between the refugee crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and about 7,000 people seeking asylum from other countries, up significantly from the approximately 2,500 who did so last year.

With 5,000 beds in student accommodation due to be returned when third-level institutions need them back, efforts are being made to ramp up the use of vacant and shared accommodation pledged by the public.

The OPW has been tasked with delivering at least 500 modular homes across 20 locations, with the first due to be rolled out in November.

It is intended that the modular homes will be high-quality, insulated homes that comply with building standards, and the sites are to include landscaping and children’s playgrounds.

Under existing plans it is envisaged that up to 200 units will be delivered over November and December this year, with 300 more by the end of February 2023.