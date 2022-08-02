Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross devises scheme to operate with fewer priests

Bishop Fintan Gavin said there was 'an awareness that our priests are getting older and fewer young men are choosing to become priests'. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

A pilot project to help the Catholic Church tackle declining vocations and difficulties posed by an ageing priesthood has been announced by the Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin.

From September, the focus on parishes in the Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross is to be replaced with a new emphasis on the “family of parishes” in which a larger number of priests will share their ministries.

The laity will also have a bigger role to play in the leadership of the family of parishes, Bishop Gavin said. A number of priests including parish priests are to be retired while others are to return to their religious communities.

The first 12 families of parishes will come into effect from September 10th with a further four families of parishes yet to be named. If successful, the family of parishes model is expected to be copied in other dioceses.

Lay leadership

Bishop Gavin said the diocese of Cork and Ross would ultimately comprise 16 families of parishes and each would be ministered to by a team of priests. Each priest will be resident in a particular parish but ministering across the whole family of parishes. Initially, the team will consist of priests but Bishop Gavin said he hoped lay leadership and more involvement would grow over time.

“In time, parish funeral ministry teams can work together across each family of parishes. It will allow for initiatives across a family of parishes for those who have become disconnected from our church. It will also provide opportunities for outreach to young people within the family of parishes. It is hoped that there will be greater possibilities for formation and faith development,” he said.

In preparation for the introduction of the families of parishes model, a summary of the main points of a pastoral letter on the matter will be read at all Masses in the diocese on the weekend of Saturday/Sunday, August 27th/28th. Printed versions of this will be available in churches that weekend.

Faith community

The bishop said “many things are working well in parishes: choirs, altar servers, funeral teams – and so much more”. But he said the link between parish schools and the parish faith community was weaker than in the past. Bishop Gavin said while it was “wonderful” to see large numbers coming forward for First Communion and Confirmation, it was disheartening that so few actually go on to “participate in the local faith community – even the day after such important events where priests, teachers and parishes have invested so much energy”.

He said there was also “an awareness that our priests are getting older and fewer young men are choosing to become priests”.

Other Catholic dioceses have similarly been under strain due to declining vocations. The diocese of Cloyne, which neighbours Cork and Ross, last year issued a warning to Catholics that there may be no Masses in parishes where a priest is sick or on holiday.

A notice posted in Cloyne’s churches said that “as a diocese, we are facing the reality of a reduced and ageing presbyterate. There are now 29 parishes with a single priest and even urban centres have fewer priests than heretofore. Were it not for the generous service of our retired priests, the shortage would be much more obvious.”