Tusla stopped referring children to care homes provider over ‘operational concerns’

Tusla, the child and family agency, stopped referring children to one of the largest private providers of residential homes for children in State care over “operational” concerns with the private company, correspondence shows.

Concerns were raised earlier this year that Positive Care would have to close up to half of its 15 residential care homes, as Tusla had stopped referring further children to its services.

In February, Positive Care wrote to Tusla officials warning that as it had not received any new referrals since April 2021, it would have to close several of its homes.

In response, Donal McCormack, Tusla’s national director for residential children’s services, said the correspondence had “caused significant concern to Tusla” about the status of children currently placed in Positive Care homes.

Mr McCormack said the agency’s decision to stop further referrals to its residential homes was “as a result of our concerns in relation to operational matters”. He queried whether “a definitive decision” had been made around closing facilities, and if so, which services were due to shut.

The correspondence between Tusla and Positive Care was released to The Irish Times following a Freedom of Information Act request.

A recent inspection report into one of the company’s residential homes criticised child protection “deficits”, such as concerns not being formally reported. The inspection, carried out by Tusla, was also critical that staff resorted to calling the Garda as a “behaviour management technique” for dealing with young people, which was not in line with policy.

Senior Positive Care staff met Tusla officials on February 15th and outlined that the company had been warning for several months it was “heading down a path that is unsustainable”.

The following month, Tusla told Positive Action it was not successful in a tender process to be reappointed to a panel of providers.

A spokesman for Tusla confirmed Positive Care is in the process of ceasing operations, with another provider, Odyssey Social Care, to take over.

The agency engaged with Positive Care to ensure continuity of care for young people in the services, he said. Positive Care did not respond to requests for comment.