A landlord’s failure to address issues with a rental property was “significantly contributed to” by his tenant’s mother, a Residential Tenancies Board tribunal has said after hearing she allegedly “set the dog” on him.

Landlord John Foudy was found to be in breach of his landlord obligations after his tenant, Giancarlo Somenzari, told of an array of issues with the house on McHale Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Somenzari, who was seeking damages of €30,320 in total, told the tribunal the heating system did not function properly, while other issues included “unsafe” stairs and non-functioning smoke alarms.

The tenant said he did not inform Foudy of the heating issue and could not provide evidence the stairs were brought to his attention. He also told the tribunal the smoke alarms were replaced.

Foudy acknowledged other problems with the house, including water ingress and deteriorated plasterwork in the ceilings, saying he did not dispute the property failed to comply with required standards.

He told the tribunal he attended the property with another party, Tom Murphy, to carry out works in July last year on foot of a report from Mayo County Council following an inspection.

Although he was initially allowed to enter, he claimed he was “run out” of the property by Somenzari’s mother, who he said “shoulder charged” him and “set the dog” on him.

Foudy claimed Murphy left the property before the incident due to an alleged “extremely bad smell” which he likened to a “dead body”.

Murphy, who also gave evidence, said he called gardaí that evening, claiming the circumstances of the odour “required investigation”.

Foudy claimed it had since been discovered the bones of “what appeared to be a dog” were wrapped in a blanket in one of the bedrooms.

However, Somenzari “strenuously” denied this, according to a tribunal report published this week, suggesting the “strong odour” might have been caused by excessive mould.

Somenzari also said his mother insisted Foudy and Murphy leave because she felt their works would have left her unable to use her bedroom.

Foudy separately claimed his tenant owed more than €20,000 in rent arrears, though Somenzari, who was living at the property since 2021 and left the house in March this year, put the figure at €5,600.

Although the tribunal accepted Somenzari’s evidence regarding the “poor condition” of the property, it said his landlord’s failure to address the issues in July 2025 was “significantly contributed to by the actions of the tenant’s mother”.

It also noted Somenzari “never made any request” of Foudy to remedy alleged defects with the heating system “or indeed any other defects”.

It awarded €5,600 in damages to the tenant but offset this against the €5,600 in rent arrears accepted by Somenzari.