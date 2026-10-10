Leitrim housing body linked to FF council chair under investigation

A housing body with Leitrim County Council (LCC) mortgage debts – whose board includes the Fianna Fáil chairwoman of the council - has been placed under formal investigation by regulators.

The inquiry into Cluainín Voluntary Housing Association (VHA) was started three months ago by the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority when it sent in inspectors with sweeping powers to examine its books and officers.

The AHBRA is the supervisor of not-for-profit approved housing bodies (AHBs) such as Cluainín that receive public funds to provide affordable housing to tenants.

This is only the second statutory investigation by the AHBRA since it was established in 2021, but the regulator did not notify media when appointing the inspectors. In July the regulator published a statement about the investigation on its website, but not on its homepage.

Cluainín has since filed financial statements in which it said the inspectors are examining its “accounting records and governance”.

The Cluainín directors include Mary Bohan, a Fianna Fáil councillor since the 1970s who became cathaoirleach of LCC in June.

“I have no comment to make,” Bohan said in reply to questions on the AHBRA investigation.

Bohan declined to discuss Cluainín dealings with the council, saying she was “relatively new” to the housing body’s board, which she joined in 2019.

“They’re in existence for the guts of 20 years and they do fantastic work,” she said.

“There’s an investigation. We await the result of that and we’ll be talking legal advice.

“As far as I’m concerned, and the other board members, everything is in order. I’m happy that everything is 100 per cent above board with Cluainín VHA.”

A founding director of Cluainín former Fianna Fáil councillor Aodh Flynn, did not return a phone call to his home or reply to emailed questions.

LCC said it issued a communication in February to Cluainín outlining the remaining balances on its four 30-year mortgages with the local authority, as had been requested. Such loans supported the provision of 66 housing units in the county.

“Since the [capital assistance scheme] CAS mortgages in question have not yet reached maturity, Cluainín Voluntary Housing Association is required to continue full compliance until the end of the 30‑year term,” the council said, noting Cluainín was “not at any stage” deemed non-compliant.

“Should the AHB fail to comply at any stage, non‑compliance may trigger repayment, as the loan would no longer qualify as non‑repayable once the CAS scheme conditions are breached.”

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Replying to questions, the AHBRA declined to set out the terms of reference for the Cluainín investigation.

In July, the regulator said the appointment of inspectors followed “an extended period of regulatory engagement” with Cluainín.

“Having considered information obtained through these engagements, together with information arising from its ongoing regulatory oversight, AHBRA determined that a statutory investigation was warranted,” it said then.

Cluainín, which also is a registered charity, previously came to the attention of the Charities Regulator over a property deal in the 2010s. Cluainín acquired a Co Sligo property from a company, Blackmud Developments, which is owned by two long-time Cluainín directors, Flynn and Padraic McGowan.

The Cluainín financial statement for the year to October 2015 said Cluainín contributed €320,850 to Blackmud for the purchase of a site at Calry and a contributed a further €122,400 to Blackmud to buy a bond.

“Two housing units and a portion of the site at Farrancarday, Calry, Co Sligo, were subsequently transferred to Cluainín.”

Asked about Cluainín transactions with Blackmud, the Charities Regulator said: “While the Charities Regulator does not usually comment on matters regarding individual charities, we confirm that we have engaged with the trustees of this organisation in relation to a number of different charity governance issues over a period of time.”

The Blackmud deal in the 2010s took place apparently earlier than the unspecified issues under AHBRA investigation.

In financial statements signed off in August and filed with the Companies Office in September, Cluainín said the AHBRA inspection covered the period from mid-February 2022 onward.