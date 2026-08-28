Number of homeless people in State increases to more than 17,500, data shows

The data shows during a snapshot week in July there were 11,868 adults and 5,659 children in emergency accommodation. Photograph: Alan Betson

The number of homeless people in the State has increased again to 17,527, latest data shows.

Figures published on Friday by the Department of Housing indicates, however, homelessness among single adults is falling in Dublin.

The data shows during a snapshot week in July there were 11,868 adults and 5,659 children in emergency accommodation. The children were in 2,724 families.

The total figure represents an increase of 45 on June’s total and 1,469 (9 per cent) in the year since July 2025.

The number of homeless children a year ago was 5,014 in 2,343 families.

In Dublin, where the crisis remains most acute, there were 12,298 people in emergency accommodation, 8,209 adults and 4,089 children. These were in 1,871 families.

The Dublin total represents a decrease since June of 20 – from 12,318. The number of homeless adults in the capital fell by 7 and the number of children by 13. However, the number of homeless families in the capital increased since June, up from 1,863.

Despite the slight decrease, Dublin’s level of homelessness remains 6.3 per cent higher than a year ago. In July 2025 the total in the region was 11,567, including 7,848 adults and 3,719 children.

The number of adults without child dependents nationally last month was 7,244, of whom 4,869 were in Dublin. These compare with 7,075 in June, of whom 4,908 were in Dublin – showing a drop of 39 in the number of single adults in the capital.

The number of homeless parents in Dublin increased in July to 3,340 from 3,308 in June.

None of these figures include people in domestic violence refuges, those who are sofa-surfing, sharing over-crowded homes, Traveller families sharing facilities, homeless people in hostels that are not funded by the local authority, people stuck in direct provision who have permission to stay in Ireland but cannot access housing, or adults sleeping rough.

Looking at nationalities, of the total homeless in July, almost half (5,906, or 49.8 per cent) were Irish, 2,236 (18.8 per cent) were from Britain or the European Economic Area (EEA) and 3,726 (31.4 per cent) were from outside the EEA.

More to follow ...