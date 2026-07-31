Number of children living in emergency accommodation rises to 5,600

Children now comprise 32 per cent of all homeless people in the State. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The number of homeless people in the State increased slightly in June, the latest figures show, with more than 5,600 children among those living in emergency accommodation.

There were 11,862 homeless adults – 7,014 men and 4,848 women – and 5,620 children across 2,706 families in the week beginning June 22nd, Department of Housing data show.

Following a reduction of 101 in the number of people in emergency accommodation in May, the total increased by 35 in June. The number of homeless adults fell by two and the number children increased by 37.

In the year to June there was a 9.8 per cent rise in the number of homeless people, from 15,915 to 17,482.

The department’s statistics do not include people living in domestic violence shelters, sofa surfing, living in overcrowded conditions, sleeping rough or who have permission to remain in Ireland but are stuck in International Protection accommodation as they cannot access housing.

A majority of homeless adults (8,216) were in the Dublin region, 636 in the mideast and 224 in the midlands. More than half of all homeless adults were aged 25-44.

“Today’s figures are deeply worrying and show once again that the homelessness crisis is not easing,” said Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan.

“While the small fall in May was welcome, it did not continue in June. Thousands of children are still growing up without the security and stability of a home, and that must remain the focus of urgent Government action.”

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Dennigan said the charity’s services across the country “continue to see people who are under enormous pressure, including families and individuals facing no-fault eviction or unaffordable rents”.

He added: “Many local authorities are saying that all their emergency beds are full, and people are being asked to wait to get a place in emergency accommodation.”

Ber Grogan, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said it was “unacceptable” that so many children were “spending their summer holidays and essentially growing up” in emergency accommodation.

“Behind every one of these figures is a child whose education, wellbeing and future are being affected by the trauma and uncertainty of homelessness.”

Social Democrats housing spokesman Rory Hearne said there has been a “60 per cent increase in child homelessness since” Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael formed a coalition government in 2020.

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“We cannot allow ourselves to become inured to these numbers – because homelessness is a tragedy that should never be normalised,” he said.