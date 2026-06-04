Cork tenant who ‘acted aggressively’ in neighbouring school ordered to vacate property

Gráinne Murphy, a representative for Focus Housing Association told the tribunal Bogdan Kreigel engaged in 'abusive behaviour' on the school’s premises.

A tenant who allegedly entered a primary school near his rented Co Cork home and engaged in “threatening and abusive” behaviour has been ordered to vacate the property.

Bogdan Kreigel, a tenant of Focus Housing Association since July 2021, received a notice of termination in May 2024, giving him 10 days to leave the property on Church Road, Carrigaline.

At the outset of a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal hearing, the appointed Polish translator informed the panel that Kreigel was “insulting” and used “abusive language” towards her after she asked him to repeat an affirmation before evidence was heard.

Gráinne Murphy, a representative for Focus Housing Association, told the tribunal the notice was served after Kreigel “unlawfully and without permission” entered a primary school adjacent to the property on May 16th, 2024.

She said she could not give first-hand evidence of the incident, but evidence had been obtained from other parties who alleged Kreigel “threatened people” at the school.

She told the tribunal he engaged in “abusive behaviour” and “acted aggressively” on the school’s premises.

Murphy also provided a summary of Kreigel’s alleged “dangerous and reckless behaviour” during his tenancy, including an incident where he fell asleep while using the cooker, “almost burning the dwelling”.

She also alleged he allowed visitors who “acted in an antisocial manner” into the property and that gardaí had been called on a number of occasions. Murphy also claimed Kreigel was frequently “verbally aggressive” and made threats to Focus Ireland staff.

Warning letters and correspondence asking Kreigel to desist from “problematic behaviour” were issued before the notice of termination, she said.

During the hearing, Qiqa Maqubela, a case worker with Cork Simon Community and Kreigel’s representative, told the tribunal Kriegel became “increasingly agitated” while Murphy gave evidence.

Maqubela said he and his colleague, as a result, had to leave Kreigel’s apartment and join the hearing from outside while the tenant remained indoors and “refused” to participate.

This meant none of the landlord’s evidence was challenged by the tenant, though the tribunal noted he had previously accepted he engaged in antisocial behaviour and the school staff “may have been afraid” following the incident.

The tribunal said it was satisfied Kreigel had entered the neighbouring school’s premises and engaged in behaviour that caused or could cause fear, danger or injury to those working at the school. Noting this, it said it was satisfied he engaged in antisocial behaviour.

The tribunal deemed the notice of termination to be valid and lawful, saying the correct procedure had been followed by Focus Housing Association, and Kreigel was therefore overholding. He was ordered to vacate the property within 14 days.