Tallaght houses go to market after compulsory acquisition by South Dublin County Council

The derelict houses at St Maelraun’s Park, Tallaght that are to be sold. Photograph: Sarah Burns

Two neighbouring derelict houses in Tallaght have been put up for sale, with a further two due to come onto the market shortly, after being compulsorily acquired by South Dublin County Council.

Numbers 24, 24A, 24B and 24C St Maelruan’s Park, which have lain vacant and boarded up for a number of years, were acquired under the Derelict Sites Act, with the title vested to the local authority in 2024.

DNG Estate Agents is handling the sale of the properties in conjunction with the council. It is to proceed in two stages, with numbers 24B and 24C brought to the market first, and 24 and 24A “shortly after”.

Number 24B, a three-bedroomed semi-detached house, has an asking price of €240,000. A three-bedroomed terraced house in the estate sold last year for just over €396,000.

The properties will be offered to first-time buyers or those who meet the conditions of the Fresh Start principle, which allows people who are divorced or separated and have no interest in the family home, or who have undergone insolvency proceedings, to be eligible to apply for affordable housing and mortgage schemes run by the Department of Housing.

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Number 24 was constructed in the 1960s, with the other three built in about 2006, the property listing says. It is understood that a businessman took out a loan for the properties, which were repossessed by a bank after failed repayments.

The tenants living in the houses moved out, and the properties became uninhabitable after damage was caused to them. The council acquired the properties from the bank, and the acquisition has been the subject of ongoing legal action from the businessman.

An Coimisiún Pleanála granted permission for their compulsory acquisition in November 2023. An inspector’s report from the commission stated: “It was apparent that the property has not been occupied for a prolonged period and that it has not been maintained or managed properly.”

Two of the derelict houses at St Maelraun’s Park, Tallaght that have gone on sale. Photograph: Sarah Burns

It also said that having regard for the “neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition of the site”, which “materially detracts from the amenity, character and appearance of land in the neighbourhood”, the acquisition by the council was necessary to “render the site non-derelict and to prevent it continuing to be a derelict site”.

The council said it had carried out minor refurbishment works on the houses to comply with building regulations. It said the initiative has been supported by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), which helps local authorities buy long-term vacant or derelict properties and bring them back into use.

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These properties can then be sold at market value, and the money from sales goes back into the fund to keep the programme running.

The council said eligible purchasers may also be able to apply for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, subject to criteria.

DNG said some minor refurbishment works have been carried out on the houses, including the removal of attic conversions in two of the properties to comply with building regulations.

“All four properties are currently in derelict condition and require significant refurbishment throughout,” it said. “Required works include upgrades to electrics and plumbing, as well as the installation of kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, internal doors and general decoration.”