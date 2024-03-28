Number of people homeless in Dublin rises to over 10,000 for the first time

The number of people homeless in the State has reached another record high of 13,841 with the number in Dublin surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Photograph: iStock

The number of people homeless in the State has reached another record high of 13,841 with the number in Dublin surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

This an increase of 310 or 2.2 per cent on the January figure of 13,531, according to the Department of Housing’s latest figures.

The figures, which are accurate up to February 26th, consists of 9,671 adults and 4,170 children of whom 3,165 children are in the Dublin area.

The number of children who are homeless has increased by 143 in the last month.

Homelessness across the State continues to rise. This time last year 11,742 people were homeless. The latest figure represents an increase of 2,099 or 17 per cent in homelessness in a single year.

The monthly figures for February 2024 show that Irish-born account for just over half (55 per cent) of all the homeless with the rest coming from either EU or the UK (23 per cent) or further afield (22 per cent).

Dublin accounts for 70 per cent of all homeless people with 6,935 adults homeless in the capital and 3,165 children. It means that the number of homeless in Dublin city has surpassed 10,000 for the first time reaching 10,100.

In addition the number of international protection applicants (IPAs) who are awaiting an offer of accommodation has now reached 1,517. The equivalent figure last week was 1,399.