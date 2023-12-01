More than 700 social and cost-rental homes planned for Cherry Orchard

Proposed design plans for the Cherry Orchard Point, which is on council lands that have been earmarked for housing for more than a decade

Plans for more than 700 social and cost-rental homes in Cherry Orchard in west Dublin, in blocks of up to 15 storeys, have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council.

The 547 cost rental and 161 social housing apartments represent the first phase in the development of more than 1,100 homes on a large land bank just north of Park West railway station and to the east of the M50.

The apartment scheme is the largest joint project undertaken by the LDA and the city council to date, and will result in the development of council lands that have been earmarked for housing for more than a decade but where development never progressed.

The apartments are proposed in 16 blocks ranging in height from four to 15 storeys, with 28 studios, 263 one-bed, 368 two-bed and 49 three-bed apartments.

Amenities and facilities including a proposed supermarket, commercial and retail units, community and cultural spaces and a childcare facility, will also be included in this first phase.

Permission is also being sought for a landscaped public open space, including a plaza, multipurpose amenity lawn, play space, outdoor fitness trail, multipurpose games area and a playground.

The apartments will have an A building energy rating, with heat pump systems, photovoltaic panels and insulation. Many will have views over communal parkland or landscaped courtyard gardens. All apartments will have a balcony or terrace space, the LDA said.

With the Cherry Orchard area dominated by two-storey social housing, the new development is designed with a majority of cost-rental homes for low- and middle-income workers.

The application follows extensive public consultation, the LDA said, which will be ongoing through the planning and development process.

“The proposed development includes much-needed social and affordable housing, but it also goes beyond that. At the LDA we believe it is vital to not only deliver housing, but to deliver new, well-connected, well-served, sustainable and diverse communities and this proposed development is a brilliant example of what can be achieved,” Phelim O’Neill, head of property at the LDA said.

Dave Dinnigan, director of housing delivery in Dublin City Council, said the development would provide “high-quality housing and amenities in an area that we have identified as suitable for future growth”.