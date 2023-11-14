International students face scams and sex-for-rent offers amid accommodation problems - report

Last year the Government agreed to intervene financially for the first time in the provision of student accommodation due to the acute shortages in the sector. Photograph: iStock

International students in Ireland experience difficulties with accommodation such as overcrowding, scamming, unaffordable rents, substandard conditions, long commutes, and exposure to proposals for a room in exchange for sex, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) published a report which outlines the impact of the housing crisis on international students in the State.

It found that 13 per cent of respondents said they had been a victim of an accommodation scam while in Ireland, with 11 per cent of those scammed reporting it to An Garda Síochána.

A total of 81 per cent of English language students and almost one-third (31 per cent) of students studying in higher education share a room with at least one other person, while 55 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that their mental health has suffered due to the housing crisis.

Some 5 per cent of respondents had either been directly offered a room in exchange for sex or seen an ad for a room in exchange for sex.

One-in-10 respondents said that it took them more than 100 days to find accommodation in Ireland, with 54 per cent of respondents in higher education and 44 per cent of English language students saying they have a lease agreement.

A total of 10 per cent of those surveyed live more than 15km away from their college or school, with a further 10 per cent saying the pay more than €1,000 in rent per month.

Overall, nearly half – or 47 per cent – said they were not satisfied with their accommodation.

The report was based on responses from 819 international students from 73 countries who were surveyed online. The responses were from those in higher education (46 per cent) and English language students (54 per cent).

Laura Harmon, executive director of ICOS, said the housing crisis is “jeopardising Ireland’s excellent reputation as a study destination”.

“It is important that we listen to first-hand accounts and experiences of students, understand them, and take action to address them,” Ms Harmon said.

“Among a range of other serious issues, we are particularly concerned about the evidence of predators seeking sex in lieu of rent and are calling for urgent legislation to clamp down on this.”

The report makes a number of recommendations, including the construction of more affordable, purpose-built student accommodation, and increase in inspections of private rental properties and accommodation targets for the student population.

Ms Harmon said the lack of affordable accommodation “requires urgent action”.

“Progress is too slow when it comes to building purpose-built student accommodation. Ireland needs clear student accommodation and international education strategies that focus on ensuring that students who study here have safe, affordable, places to live. We urge the Government to implement the recommendations in our report.’’

Earlier this year, Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris announced universities will get access to low-interest loans to create an estimated 2,700 beds in college campuses across the country over the coming years in a €434 million partnership between the European Investment Bank and the Housing Finance Agency.

Furthermore, last year the Government agreed to intervene financially for the first time in the provision of student accommodation due to the acute shortages in the sector.