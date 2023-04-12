State purchase of homes for tenants not eligible for social housing to start

The new scheme will enable local authorities to recommend the State buy the homes of tenants even when they have incomes well in excess of State support limits. Photograph: PA Wire

Dublin City Council is to start assessing tenants who have received eviction notices, but do not qualify for social housing, for a new cost-rental “backstop” scheme to allow them to remain in their homes.

Under the new scheme the State will buy homes for private rented tenants whose income is excess of social housing eligibility thresholds, if they are at “imminent risk of homelessness” because their landlord intends to sell up.

Under the existing tenant-in-situ scheme, councils can purchase homes from the landlord where the tenant is receiving State supports such as the housing assistance payment (HAP) or is on the rental accommodation scheme (RAS).

However, the new scheme will enable local authorities to recommend the State buy the homes of tenants even when they have incomes well in excess of State support limits.

Legislation to back the new scheme and establish eligibility criteria has yet to be enacted, but local authorities have been told they can begin administering it from this month.

“The role of the local authority will be to determine that the household is at imminent risk of homelessness and that they are not eligible for social housing support,” Aisling Browne of the city council’s housing department said at a meeting on Wednesday.

The criteria for this assessment are that the tenant has a valid notice to quit and cannot find new rental accommodation which they can afford, putting them at risk of homelessness.

“People who are over the income for social housing rarely end up homeless,” Ms Browne said. “However, that may have been in previous times when there was plenty of private rented property out there. At the moment on Daft I’d say, regardless of your income, you would struggle to find private rental for any income level.”

The council will pass the details of tenant to the Housing Agency, which will be acquiring the properties on behalf of the State. “I think it’s a good option for people who aren’t eligible for our social housing list, and we will be bringing these into use as public housing,” Ms Browne said.

In relation to the existing scheme for social housing tenants who have received eviction notices, the council has bought 12 homes from landlords from January to March this year, she said. Sales have been agreed on another 81 homes with conveyancing under way. In relation to another 52 homes, the council’s valuation department is currently in negotiations on the price. Property inspections are under way on 46 homes to assess their suitability for purchase. Initial enquiries and eligibility assessments are under way on 99 homes.

“The city valuers are prioritising valuations for these acquisitions and we have two outside solicitors firms working on conveyancing,” Ms Browne said. “The process from start to finish can take from four to six months.”