Rental crisis: 4,329 notices to quit served in final quarter of 2022

The Government decided not to extend the ban on so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions beyond March 31st. Protestors campaign against the lifting of the Eviction Ban the Dáil on Kildare Street. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

More than 4,300 notices to quit were served to tenants in the final quarter of last year, according to new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The latest data come as the Government faces significant criticism following its decision to end the moratorium on evictions last weekend.

On Monday, the RTB said it received 4,329 notices to quit between October and December of 2022, with landlords intending to sell the property accounting for more than half of the notices.

According to the data, some 2,513 notices of termination were issued to tenants because the landlord intends to sell the property, representing 58 per cent of the total.

Some 16 per cent of notices were issued because the landlord or a family member intended to move into the property, while a further 16 per cent was because of a breach of tenant obligations.

Some 43 per cent of terminations, or 1,871, were issued to tenants in Dublin, with notices to quit being served in every county.

The Government decided not to extend the ban on so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions beyond March 31st, which it put in place on October 30th last due to a severe shortage of accommodation as winter approached.

Housing and homelessness campaigners and Opposition politicians have heavily criticised the Government’s decision not to extend the ban, but the Coalition has argued that continuing with the moratorium would have resulted in more rental properties becoming unavailable.

Charities in the sector have warned that there will be a significant increase in homelessness in the coming months, following the lifting of the ban.

There was a slight fall – 12 – in the number of people who were homeless last month to a total of 11,742, a reduction which charities attributed to the eviction ban.

However, the figures, published by the Department of Housing on Friday, showed a new high in the number of homeless, single adults of which there were 5,736 – the biggest number since current records began in 2014.