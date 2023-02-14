TD Niall Collins denies owning Limerick site despite planning consultant’s claim

Niall Collins said he owns only half his own family home. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

Minister for State Niall Collins has said he owns no property whatsoever apart from his share of his family home.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he had no interest in a site in Co Limerick which is owned by his wife, Eimear, and he said that was confirmed by the entry on the property in the Land Registry.

Mr Collins, who is Minister of State for Higher Education, was responding to a report in The Ditch, an online investigation site, which stated the planning consultant, who submitted the planning application for the site in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, had informed a prospective purchaser by email that the Limerick TD was the owner.

However, Mr Collins said that the planning consultant was wrong in that assertion because he never had an interest in the site.

“I do not own the site, end of story. I don’t own any land anywhere besides my own home. All I own is my own dwelling, half of it.”

He said his wife owned the land and the property consultant had submitted the planning application on her behalf.

“My wife owns it. She bought it. She is a private citizen. It has nothing to do with me at all.

“The land registry confirms that I have no interest in the site. My wife is the owner of the site. I have already confirmed that. End of story.”

The Ditch reported that the planning consultant, Fergal Cusack, wrote in a 2021 email to an interested party: “Niall Collins TD is the owner.”

Mr Collins, a TD for Limerick County, said on Tuesday that Mr Cusack was wrong that assertion as he never had any interest in the property. “It was wrong of him to say that,” he said.

He said Mr Cusack may have erroneously stated he owned the site by virtue of the fact he was Eimear Collins’ husband.

The site received planning permission in 2020 for the construction of five houses.

Mr Cusack, of Cusack and Associates, confirmed that he mistakenly identified Mr Collins, rather than his wife, Eimear, as the owner in an email he sent.

“It was inadvertent. Eimear (a GP) was busy in her practice and I had a bit of back and forth with Niall on (the plan), for drawings et cetera,” he said. “That’s all it was, I put his name down by mistake. The whole thing is unfortunate.”