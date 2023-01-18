Defective apartments: State to fund repairs for as many as 100,000 Celtic Tiger-era homes under Cabinet plans

A Construction Defects Alliance protest outside Leinster House in December to mark five years since the completion of the Oireachtas Housing Committee’s Safe as Houses report on defective apartments. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Up to 100,000 owners of defective apartments or duplexes are to get financial support from the State for the full cost of repairing their properties under plans approved by Cabinet.

The cost to the exchequer of repairs to between 62,500 and 100,000 properties built before and during the Celtic Tiger era is estimated to be between €1.5 billion and €2.5 billion.

People who have already had their properties repaired will also be able to seek the full cost of the work as the support will be retrospective.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the scheme should be up and running either late this year or early next year.

It is estimated that between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of apartments and duplexes constructed between 1991 and 2013, may be affected by one or more fire-safety, structural safety or water ingress defects.

Mr O’Brien said: “We know that there are significant legacy defects in a large number of apartments and duplexes and as a result, many owners of apartments and duplexes are facing difficult financial situations – alongside the personal stress that is caused – when defects arise in their buildings.”

He also added: “I have listened to calls from homeowner representative bodies, and I am glad to report that Government have approved the principle of allowing remediation costs already incurred or levied to be covered under the legacy defects scheme, within the scope and defined parameters of said scheme.

“The details and mechanics of this will be worked out as the legislation is drafted.”

The Constructions Defects Alliance (CDA) strongly welcomed the Cabinet approval for the plans.

Its spokesman, Pat Montague, said the alliance was particularly pleased at the political decision to ensure that people who have paid or are paying towards remediation costs will be included in the scheme.

He also welcomed the decision to provide immediate support on a series of interim fire-safety measures as requested by the CDA and the Apartment Owners’ Network.

Mr Montague said the Government decision is “an important one for the tens of thousands of people living in apartments affected by fire safety defects.”

He added: “It’s clear that a remediation support scheme is now going to be put in place and a political decision has been made to include people who have already paid or are paying towards remediation costs.

“These decisions are significant although the detail of how they will operate in practice has yet to be worked out.”