Planning legislation will ‘respect rights of people to make their views known’, says Darragh O’Brien

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said new legislation to increase the power of local authorities to make compulsory purchase orders, including measures to clarify how they can acquire vacant or derelict properties, will “fully respect the rights of people to make their views known” and to make objections.

Draft laws set for Cabinet approval on Tuesday will make it more difficult for objectors to challenge planning decisions, with residents’ associations to be barred from taking High Court actions against planning decisions.

However, speaking to reporters on Monday, the Minister claimed the legislation would “respect the rights of people to make their views known and to take objections” including if residents “wished to go further to the courts”.

“We need an efficient planning system that backs the delivery we need in housing. I’ll be discussing the detail of the Bill tomorrow in Cabinet. But we need to do this, the planning system needs to be updated. It’s not fit for purpose,” he said.

“We’ll fully respect the rights of people to have their views known. But we can’t have a situation whereby really important housing developments and strategic infrastructure is held up for years.”

The Minister said planning was being brought back to local authorities “where it should be, and people can make their views known to local authorities, then to An Bord Pleanála, and should they wish to go further they’ll be able to do so under this legislation”.

Facing a no-confidence vote being tabled against him by People Before Profit on Tuesday, the Minister said he was “looking forward to the debate” and described the motion as a “stunt”.

“Housing is the biggest single issue that society faces – to be able to provide affordable homes, social homes, to get supply up to meet demand,” he said, adding that his party would “put forward our own position during the debate”.