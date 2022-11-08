Peter McVerry Trust worked with more than 10,000 people in 2021, report details

Fr Peter McVerry from the Peter McVerry Trust which was active in 28 local authorities last year. Photograph: Collins

The Peter McVerry Trust worked with more than 10,000 people in 2021, an increase of almost 30 per cent on the previous year, the homeless charity will report on Tuesday.

Its 2021 annual report, due to be launched by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, sheds light on the operation of its services during Covid-19 and the continuation of the Housing First approach it favours.

Last year marked a decade of the trust’s involvement in delivering accommodation through that model which provides housing and intensive wraparound supports to people experiencing homelessness. By the end of last year, it had 680 active Housing First tenancies across 14 local authorities.

“The Housing First model involves giving [people] a safe, secure home and then supporting them to address their issues,” Fr McVerry said in his contribution to the report.

READ MORE

“This model has proved to be very successful, as some 86 per cent of those homeless people, with the right level of support, continue to maintain their home indefinitely.

“Although we provide hostel accommodation for almost 1,000 people every night, they still remain homeless. In 2021, we were able to give 1,200 homeless people the key to their own door.”

The Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026 was launched last December. Under it, an additional 1,319 supported tenancies are due to be delivered over the next five years.

The Peter McVerry Trust operates a far broader array of services. Last year it was active in 28 local authorities.

It delivered almost 200 new social homes, its highest level to date. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity helped thousands affected by homelessness to self-isolate and supported more than 1,500 vulnerable participants to get vaccinated.

“The stability offered by placements at Covid-19 facilities gave staff time to work with people on the issues that led them to homelessness and allowed rapid access to treatment for mental health or addiction issues,” said its chief executive Pat Doyle.

About 8,000 people, both homeless and others seeking asylum who were living in communal direct provision centres, were supported in self-isolating hotel accommodation.

With the evolution of homelessness responses, Fr McVerry has continued to push for a “radical overhaul” of the type of hostel accommodation typically offered.

Although some are of an excellent standard, he said, others are very poor.

“Sharing a room with several other people, usually strangers, some actively using drugs during the night, some with serious mental health problems, is unacceptable,” he said.

“Providing overcrowded and unsafe accommodation sends a message to homeless people, and the message is, ‘this is what society thinks you are worth’, thus undermining their self-esteem and dignity.”

The charity has repeated its calls for the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) to be tasked with hostel inspections similar to those it conducts in nursing homes.

Last year the trust reported €53.3 million in income (72 per cent of which was State funding), a decrease from €56.5 million in 2020.