Ukraine refugees arriving over bank holiday all accommodated despite house shortage

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman: said earlier this month there was 'hesitancy' among Ukraine refugees to move to homes pledged by members of the public in rural areas. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Shelter was provided to all refugees who arrived into Ireland over the bank holiday weekend despite a “challenging” accommodation situation, the Department of Integration has said.

Some 119 Ukrainian refugees were taken into the Citywest reception facility on Friday, with 56 arriving on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

“While the wider accommodation situation remains very challenging, accommodation was provided to all those seeking it in recent days,” a department spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Government is preparing to launch another urgent local authority-led appeal for vacant properties and holiday homes to house those fleeing the Russian invasion. According to a memo presented to Ministers, the Government intends to allocate resources to support a rapid matching service for those who need accommodation.

Locational ‘hesitancy’

It is also working on a plan to address a lack of transport in rural locations in an attempt to mitigate concerns about people becoming isolated if given accommodation in rural areas.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said earlier this month that there was “hesitancy” among Ukraine refugees to move to homes pledged by members of the public in rural areas.

“While some have been assessed as viable and available, it is reported that a significant number are located in rural locations with less access to transport links or social supports such as schools and GPs and, as such, there is some hesitancy to move to them,” he said.

The Government is also seeking to develop a real-time database that would list properties identified as potentially suitable for accommodating refugees.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has indicated that a system will be put in place to help Ukrainian doctors and other medical professionals to work in Ireland. It has been reported in recent months that the Irish health system could miss out on highly sought-after medical skills to other EU countries unless the process of recognising their credentials is simplified.

Ukrainian medics

Mr Donnelly was asked by Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue if trained medics from the Ukrainian community could be allowed to practise in centres around the country given there is a GP shortage. The Minister said the Health Service Executive and health regulators were actively examining ways to allow Ukrainian health professionals to work in the State.

“The regulators fully recognise the importance of assisting health practitioners arriving in the State and have been actively examining the measures that might need to be taken to further support Ukrainian health professionals in Ireland,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said the Medical Council was also actively examining “measures required to assist Ukrainian doctors in Ireland with the registration process”.

“My department, along with the Medical Council and the HSE will continue to ensure that all avenues are being explored with a view to enabling Ukrainian qualified doctors to apply for registration, always conscious of the need to ensure that patient safety is to the fore of any decisions regarding registration.”

More than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees are currently in employment in Ireland, with the largest number in the hospitality and accommodation sector.