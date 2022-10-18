Eviction ban to last to April 1st, with ‘staggered’ resumption planned

The legislation is likely to be brought to the Dáil and rushed through next week. Photograph: iStock

Eviction notices served during a moratorium to be put in place will only be enforced on a staggered basis to avoid a “glut” of evictions when it expires, under proposals going to Cabinet today.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is to bring proposals to Cabinet for a moratorium on evictions lasting until April 1st.

There are also fears in Government the announcement of the measure today will lead to a rash of eviction notices being issued in the next week, before any new legislation is passed.

To counter that, those who are in receipt of a “live” notice to quit which was in place before the eviction ban comes into force will be protected from eviction until it expires.

However, it is understood that depending on the terms of the tenancy, its length and when the eviction notice is served, longer protections will be put in place until June 18th.

For example, a six-month tenancy that sees a notice to quit given during the time frame of the moratorium will be deferred until May 1st, it is understood. The rationale, sources said, is to avoid a glut of evictions becoming enforceable when the moratorium ends on April 1st.

Further details are to be published after Cabinet meets today.

The legislation is likely to be brought to the Dáil and rushed through next week, with a similarly expedited process in the Seanad, with the intention that it comes into force in November. It is expected the Oireachtas housing committee will be asked to waive the normal process of prelegislative scrutiny to enable the process to be speeded up.

The Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) is considering a legal challenge to the proposed short-term ban on evictions. Chairwoman Mary Conway described the ban as an attempt by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to “feel better” about the issue, but she said it would not make much difference and would not avoid evictions this winter.

