An Bord Pleanála: Review calls for ‘urgent reform’ of body

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) needs “urgent reform” to recover its public standing after months of turmoil, a legal review for the planning regulator has found.

In a report on Tuesday that comes almost three months after ABP’s then deputy chairman Paul Hyde resigned, reviewers working for the Office of the Planning Regulator said it was “paramount that a new, demonstrably incontrovertible, ethical framework is implemented without delay” at the planning appeals body.

It also called for rapid overhaul of the way the planning appeals authority works, saying increased resources alone were not enough to boost its internal structures.

“Resourcing will not be sufficient of itself, however, as the organisation of An Bord Pleanála demands urgent reform in relation to strengthening its day-to-day management structures,” the review said.

“This includes building a robust structure for ethics and compliance oversight to monitor conflicts arising in the decision-making function as well as appropriate legal services supports.

“To complement bolstered resources for the making of sound decisions from a legal and ethical perspective, An Bord Pleanála urgently needs to put in place clear and effective written systems and procedures to guide all staff, including the Chairperson and board members, in relation to its quasi-judicial decision-making process.”

The review was carried out by two Scottish experts and a senior Irish barrister working for Niall Cussen, chief of the regulator’s office.

Some of the recommendations are already embraced in Cabinet proposals on Tuesday from Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, who wants to scrap two-person decision-making boards and expand the wider ABP board.

Mr Hyde always denied any wrongdoing when faced with claims he was conflicted in certain decisions. The Director of Public Prosecutions is considering a Garda file submitted after an investigation into some of his work when he was ABP’s second-highest official.

The regulator’s recommendations include a call for a new governance, ethics and compliance unit within ABP‚ with an ethics officer appointed to manage and oversee the area. “A renewed code of conduct is urgently required and it must be informed by a range of guiding principles that are set out in the OPR’s report,” Mr Cussen’s office said.

The report noted ABP’s code of conduct establishes that a board member must not deal with a case concerning their own “immediate neighbourhood” but it said no definition was offered regarding the limits that might apply in cases with some proximity to locations at which board members had some interest.

“This creates a basis for an inconsistent approach among board members in the identification of geographical areas that pose a potential conflict of interest to them,” the review said.

“In some instances a board member may only consider a particular street as being their immediate neighbourhood, while in contrast another board member can view an entire county in which they resided as off-limits for decision-making.”

In a statement, the regulator said the recommendations aimed to strengthen ABP procedures, restore public confidence and ensure the effectiveness of the overall planning system.

The review was carried out by senior counsel Conleth Bradley, working with Paul Cackette, former head of the Scottish government’s legal directorate, and John McNairney, former chief planner with the Scottish government.

They called for immediate steps to strengthen the ABP board, which has six members at present from a maximum ten. Mr O’Brien’s proposals for the Cabinet would increase the board to 14 members in the future and establish a new expert panel to recommend board nominations to the Minister.

“Given the number of existing vacancies, there is an urgent need to ensure that a sufficient number of board members are available to deliver An Bord Pleanála’s statutory purpose,” Mr Cussen’s office said, citing review findings.

“Temporary board members should be appointed directly by the Minister to ensure the board can function while the panel-based nomination process for appointments is overhauled through new legislation.”

The review said the mechanism allowing board meetings with a quorum of two people “must be” removed permanently. “Furthermore, quorums of five persons should be made essential for certain categories of planning decisions.”

On decision-making, the review said formal procedures were required to identify and monitor conflicts of interest matters.

“The overall process for case-management and decision-making in An Bord Pleanála needs to be formalised in a coherently documented procedure.”

The report went on to say the practice of relying on individual board members to present planning cases at board meetings “must cease” in favour of these presentations being made by the inspector that prepared the planning report, or an “appropriately delegated” person.

Recommendations on legal matters include the establishment of a new in-house legal unit to support the ABP’s decision-making.