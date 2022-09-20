‘We only have each other’: family of five forced to sleep in tent in Dublin park

Samantha Tyndall with Clay McDonald and their son Braxton McDonald (one of their 3 children) at the site of their tent in Herbert Park, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A couple who spent several nights in a tent with their three young children in a park in south Dublin say they are “grateful and relieved” to have secured hotel accommodation together.

Samantha Tyndall (32), a hairdresser; her partner Clay McDonald (31), a carpenter; and their children, aged 2, 10 and 11, had spent a number of months between hostels and a tent until Saturday night when a couple living adjacent to Herbert Park in Ballsbridge took them in to stay over the weekend.

The tents — one of which was used for their belongings - remained by sports pitches in the park over the weekend. The couple who accommodated the family said they “just couldn’t go home and leave those beautiful children there in the cold, in a tent”.

The park, located metres from the American and British embassies, is in the heart of Dublin 4.

Ms Tyndall and Mr McDonald say their tenancy in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, was terminated as their landlord was selling the property.

“The notice was legal,” says Ms Tyndall. “We had to go at the start of July. We are approved for HAP [housing assistance payment], for €1,950, and a deposit is there too but no landlord will take it.”

She is originally from Bray and was on the social-housing list in Co Wicklow. Mr McDonald, who is from Shankill, Co Dublin, is on the list in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

This appears to have resulted in difficulties accessing emergency accommodation as a family. While Ms Tyndall was placed in a bed & breakfast in Dublin city-centre with the children, Mr MacDonald was placed in a series of hostels for single adults.

“My son (2) has autism and he really needs his routine with Clay,” says Ms Tyndall. “The girls have been really scared without him. It’s been rough. The places Clay was in there were people [using drugs]. One man was injecting into his leg on Clay’s bed — blood everywhere. He decided he’d prefer to sleep in a tent.”

The couple now have a joint social housing application with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) but were still unable to access family emergency accommodation.

A sign the couple place by their tents. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Focus Ireland, which has been working with the family, confirmed a dearth of hotel and family hub capacity in recent weeks. Its head of advocacy, Mike Allen, says the charity has seen two other families unable to access any emergency accommodation in “the last week or two”.

Dublin Simon, which operates the city’s rough-sleeper outreach team, is also seeing families unable to access any form of emergency accommodation and “at serious risk of sleeping rough”.

Ms Tyndall says the family “need to be together”. The parents of both are deceased. “We only have each other.”

They stayed in a four-man tent, bought in Lidl, on green-area behind a Dart station before being advised, she says, by gardaí to move to Herbert Park. Asked about this, the Garda said it “conducted a welfare check in Herbert Park” last Friday but did not address Ms Tyndall’s claim directly.

The family were initially behind bushes “where no one could see us, but there were too many rats” before pitching near the pitches, she said.

They charged their phones at a nearby shop, used public toilets and spent their days in a nearby library where the children did schoolwork sent to them by their teachers in Newtownmouontkennedy Primary School.

Following intervention by local councillor Dermot Lacey and advocacy by a school-liaison officer and a family social worker, DLRCC sourced a hotel room for the family in Co Kildare on Monday.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive would not comment on the case. “All families that present [to local authorities] are assessed by the appropriate local authority and, if deemed in need of emergency accommodation, are offered the most suitable available placement based on the assessment,” it said.

DLRCC said: “When a family presents to us seeking assessment, we conduct a full homeless assessment and offer advice and supports which can include access to emergency accommodation.”