Body for housing people with mental health difficulties reports ‘significant growth’ for 2021

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski

A housing charity for people with mental health difficulties delivered services for a record 586 people last year, its annual report shows.

Housing Association for Integrated Living (Hail) reported on Monday that, in 2021, it delivered mental health tenancy support services for a record 586 people and increased its number of homes to 423 – the highest figure recorded by the organisation.

Commenting in advance of the launch of the annual report, chief executive Martina Smith said 2021 was a year of “significant growth” for the organisation.

“This means our services are helping more people with mental health difficulties to sustain their tenancies and live independently… Tenancy support is key to reducing the risk of hospitalisation or homelessness. People with mental health difficulties are more vulnerable to not being able to sustain their tenancy,” Ms Smith said.

The housing association provides a range of mental health tenancy support services for its own tenants and to people living in private rented accommodation or local authority housing who have been referred to Hail.

Support services include assisting new tenants with moving into their homes; linking into community resources such as education, employment, training and social opportunities; and helping with managing mental health crises.

In 2021, Hail increased its number of homes to 423 with properties across Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Longford and Limerick. Throughout the year, the housing association delivered 19 new homes and contracted a further 11.

In 2021, the active caseload for Hail’s in-house team was 119 tenants. Some 419 group sessions were delivered by the Peer Support Service, which included self-care and recovery, positive psychology and personal development.

Hail aims to increase its housing stock by 17 per cent by the end of 2023, by delivering a further 70 homes.

“To help us grow, we need adequate sustainable funding for our support services. We also need greater provision of more housing for people with mental health difficulties in all new housing developments,” Ms Smith added.