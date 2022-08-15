Report into Bord Pleanála allegations referred to Garda and DPP

A separate internal An Bord Pleanála review of Paul Hyde’s work, under way for months, will examine “further allegations of wrongdoing”. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has referred a barrister’s report on An Bord Pleanála’s former deputy chairman Paul Hyde to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Garda.

The move on Monday came weeks after Mr O’Brien received the report from senior counsel Remy Farrell into allegations of undeclared conflicts of interest in Mr Hyde’s work.

A separate internal An Bord Pleanála review of Mr Hyde’s work, under way for months, will examine “further allegations of wrongdoing”, said a statement on Monday from Mr O’Brien’s department.

“It is now a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions as to whether a criminal prosecution should be undertaken arising from the findings of the report,” the statement said.

“It would be inappropriate for the Minister to comment further on this specific matter. The Minister has also sought the views of the DPP in relation to the publication of the report having regard to the possibility of a prosecution.”

The referral to the DPP was made on foot of advice from Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

Mr O’Brien has also promised to overhaul how appointments are made to An Bord Pleanála, saying he will bring plans to the Cabinet in coming weeks for an appointments process underpinned by new laws. A review of ABP’s operations by the planning regulator “will help inform other internal changes as required” and assist in identifying amendments to legislation which may be required.

Mr Hyde resigned in July after months of controversy over claims of impropriety in his personal declarations to the to the planning appeals body. He denied any impropriety but stood aside temporarily from his post in May, without prejudice to Mr Farrell’s findings.

He was deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála since 2019 and was first appointed to its board in 2014 by then environment minister Phil Hogan.

He once co-owned a yacht with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who appointed him to the board of the Irish Marine Institute when he had ministerial responsibility for the marine.

