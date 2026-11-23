Children's charity Barnardos estimate the cost of a basic school uniform to be €240. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A ban on schools requiring branded jumpers, jackets and coats is among the proposals being considered by a national consultation on the future of school uniforms.

The Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton said she will bring a proposal to Cabinet on Tuesday for a national consultation on school uniforms.

The cost of school uniforms has long been an issue for many parents.

A survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions in July found 59 per cent of parents regarded back-to-school costs as a financial burden.

The children’s charity Barnardos estimated the cost of a basic school uniform at €240 and that does not include branded jackets or coats which are becoming more prevalent in schools nowadays.

In addition, parents are faced with the burden of buying laptops or tablets which are mandatory in many schools.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued a report in May stating that many schools are placing an unfair burden on parents by insisting on bespoke school uniforms which are only available from exclusive suppliers.

The CCPC reminded schools that their school uniform policy could put “unnecessary financial” stress on families.

The commission’s report included recommendations which will be up for consideration if the Cabinet approves the plan.

The CCPC believes that uniforms should be as generic as possible and allow for crests to be sewn-on or ironed on. This would allow parents to buy generic uniforms in major retailers at a cheaper price rather than from exclusive providers.

The CCPC also recommended a ban on schools requiring specific branded jackets and coats. Instead, uniform items should be widely available from multiple retailers, including supermarkets and high street stores.

Naughton said she intends the consultation with parents, students, school managements and the wider school community to be the “most significant review of school uniform policy in years”. She also stated that current pupils will be asked for their opinions on the school uniforms.

The Department of Education and Youth has begun a consultation period with uniform providers who might be affected by any changes to the policy.

Barnardos national manager Stephen Moffatt told Newstalk the average cost of a school uniform is now around €230, a figure that has “snuck up over the last number of years”.

Last year, the CCPC made recommendations on back-to-school costs, advising schools to use generic uniform items and ensure a competitive process underpins the appointment of any exclusive suppliers for school uniforms and tech devices.