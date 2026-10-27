So you want to work in the beauty industry in Ireland?

There are more than 30,000 people employed in the beauty industry in Ireland. It is clear that interest and demand is high, with many students currently undertaking courses relating to the sector.

Anyone looking to become a qualified beautician in the State will generally complete a one- to two-year certificate or diploma course at a PLC (post Leaving Cert) college or a private education centre specialising in the trade. On qualification, graduates will receive a QQI Level 5 or 6 certificate or an Itec(Irish Training and Education Centre) or Cidesco (Comité International d’Esthétique et de Cosmétologie) certificate.

The coursework includes modules on skincare, make-up, waxing and manicuring and, while the CAO points system is not necessary, applicants usually require a completed Leaving Certificate or mature applicant status.

Those wishing to train to be a beauty therapist, which require skills for more advanced, holistic treatments – including skin analysis, facials, and massages – will usually do QQI Level 5 and 6 certifications in Beauty Therapy and may often embark on other qualifications such as Itec, Cibtac (Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology), or Cidesco. These qualifications are achieved through one- or two-year full-time PLC courses.

Cork College of FET and Nail Academy Ireland offer courses for those wishing to become nail technicians; qualification can take up to one year. To become a fully qualified hairdresser usually takes three years through the National Hairdressing Apprenticeship (QQI Level 6), which involves 80 per cent on-the-job training and is available in locations all over the State. Currently, this is the only national statutory apprenticeship in the beauty-related field – the three-year, work-based learning programme leads to a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Hairdressing.

It combines practical, on-the-job training with an approved employer and structured, off-the-job education in a training centre (approximately 20 per cent), which, according to the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, “ensures that apprentices develop both technical skills and industry knowledge”.

“The programme requires participants to secure employment in a salon and typically accepts applicants with a Leaving Certificate, QQI Level 4/5 award, or relevant experience,” says a spokesperson for the department. “Designed in collaboration with industry and education partners, it provides a nationally recognised qualification and equips graduates to work independently as professional hairdressers across a range of services, including cutting, colouring and styling, with strong prospects for employment in the sector.

The National Hairdressing Apprenticeship involves 80 per cent on-the-job training

“There were 723 participants in the hairdressing apprenticeship at the end of 2025 – a figure that has grown substantially since 2020 when there were 94 hairdressing apprentices. There are also two related apprenticeships in development, Barbering and Beauty, which are at the programme validation stage. Both apprenticeships are QQI Level 6 qualifications.”

A broad range of other courses relating to the sector is available across the country – from Advanced Beauty Therapy at Dunboyne College of Further Education in Co Meath, and Makeup Artistry in Sligo, Cavan, Dublin and Carlow to Nail Technology with Nail Art at Cork College of FET and Fashion Design with Styling at Crumlin College of Further Education.

[ ‘I wanted a career where I could be hands-on and creative’Opens in new window ]

So, for anyone wishing to get into the beauty industry, there is a lot of scope for choosing an exact area of interest.

Jess Hurley, owner of Lola Lash, studio, training academy and online lash supply store, says would-be beauticians are ensuring they go down the right path before making a commitment. “As a lash educator myself, one thing I consistently hear from students is how much research they put into choosing the right educator,” she says. “Most students today are looking for educators whose craft, teaching style and personality align with the type of business or artistry they want to build themselves.

“This means they are not only receiving more specialised training in their chosen niche, but are also learning from people who actively work within the industry and understand what it takes to build a successful beauty business in Ireland.”

The 28-year-old business owner says the beauty sector has changed and people are now looking to specialise more than they might have done in the past. “I think the industry in Ireland has changed massively over the last number of years,” she says. “Traditional beauty therapy courses in colleges still have value. However, the industry has definitely moved towards specialisation courses from independent training academies. It seems to me that many people no longer want to study beauty therapy as a whole. They want to specialise in a specific niche such as lashes, nails, skin, brows, make-up or semi-permanent make-up.

Many students go on to do additional specialist courses after gaining their beauty therapy qualification to refine their skills in their chosen niche

“A general beauty therapy qualification can often be quite broad, and I feel students may not get enough in-depth training in the area they are most passionate about. As a result, many people go on to complete additional specialist courses afterwards to refine their skills in their chosen niche.

“But in Ireland, there isn’t currently one exclusive qualification pathway into the beauty industry, which is part of why the industry can feel quite under-regulated. A ‘traditional’ route into would involve completing QQI Level 5 or 6 Beauty Therapy courses, through further education colleges, which provide broad training across multiple areas of beauty therapy. This route requires in-person classes and assessments, and can take one to two years.

[ Huge range of options now available to school leavers to secure their desired course choicesOpens in new window ]

“A more modern and often more effective route would be to specialise in one niche service from the beginning – this is exactly what I did with lashes. I think that this allows the students to focus directly on the one area of beauty which interests them most. These courses can be completed both online and in person, depending on your personal preference, and the training academy chosen.”

For entry into the beauty industry through this route, Hurley says that “qualifications and assessment procedures can vary depending on the academy”.

Private academies, she says, are “quicker and offer a more specialised pathway than traditional further-education beauty therapy courses”. And many specialist courses “are accredited through organisations such as AIT, which helps ensure courses meet insurance requirements; however, these differ from State-recognised QQI qualifications”.

But while there are a lot of options available to budding beauticians and technicians, Hurley says there should be more focus on how to establish and run a business, as this is an integral part of the industry. “In my opinion, many traditional beauty therapy courses don’t place enough focus on the business side of the industry, which can leave students feeling unprepared when it comes to actually starting and growing a business themselves.

“Unfortunately, I do believe Ireland is still quite under-regulated when it comes to the beauty industry, particularly around training standards and product regulation. There can be a lot of confusion for beginners around what qualifications are required, which suppliers are trustworthy, and what products meet EU standards.”

For anyone wishing to get into the beauty industry, there is a lot of scope for choosing an exact area of interest

For anyone looking to forge a career in the beauty industry, Hurley would advise them to “identify the specific area they are genuinely passionate about, and then thoroughly research educators and training providers in that niche”.

“I would encourage them to look at the work [of the educators], their student reviews, their industry experience and the results their students are producing,” she says. “Social media and online portfolios have become a huge part of helping people make informed decisions about where to train.

[ Body and beauty therapy: ‘I knew exactly what I wanted to do’Opens in new window ]

“I also think ongoing education is extremely important in this industry. Trends, techniques and safety standards are constantly evolving, so continued training is essential no matter how experienced you are.”

Aisling Moloney, from Dublin, is currently training to be a beautician. She says she is really enjoying the process and is looking forward to qualifying and following her dream in an industry she “adores”.

“I think it is great that careers in the beauty industry are seen as a serious career option and that there are more apprenticeships and courses becoming available,” she says. “Once I’ve finished and got my qualification, I will hopefully start working in a salon.

“But I also think that I will continue to train in different specialities as there is so much to learn and the more that I do, the more chance I have of running my own business in the future – there are a lot of exciting opportunities.”