Education

Ireland’s oldest student debating competition returns

The Irish Times Debate has run continuously since 1960

DLA Piper in Ireland managing partner Maura Dineen, The Irish Times Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, and debate convenor Ciara McLoughlin. Photograph: Tom Honan
DLA Piper in Ireland managing partner Maura Dineen, The Irish Times Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, and debate convenor Ciara McLoughlin. Photograph: Tom Honan
Damian Cullen
Tue Oct 27 2026 - 10:002 MIN READ

The Irish Times Debate, Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious student debating competition, has returned for a new season.

Running since 1960, The Irish Times Debate is an all-island competition open to every full-time third-level student in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Its objective has remained unchanged for 66 years - to promote excellence in oratory and debating.

This year, for the first time, the debate series will be run in partnership with global law firm DLA Piper, a leading full-service law firm. DLA Piper advises domestic and international clients as part of the company’s global business across more than 40 countries.

Approximately 200 students entered the first round of this season’s competition, which involves participants speaking in teams of two. The successful speakers will progress to the 96 places available in the second round, at which stage each debate will be comprised of four teams of two people and four individual speakers.

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Maura Dineen, of DLA Piper in Ireland, and Ciara McLoughlin, debate convenor. Photograph: Tom Honan
Maura Dineen, of DLA Piper in Ireland, and Ciara McLoughlin, debate convenor. Photograph: Tom Honan

By early December, the starting field will have been whittled down to 48 students who will speak in the four debate semi-final rounds in January. A winning team and a winning individual speaker from each semi-final will progress to take the 12 coveted spots in The Irish Times Debate Final which will be held on Friday, February 26th, 2027.

The prize for the winning team is the Demosthenes Trophy (by sculptor Oisín Kelly). The winning individual speaker is awarded the Christina Murphy Memorial Trophy.

The winners are invited to go on a debating tour of the United States, which is hosted by Pax Rhetorica and the National Parliamentary Debating Society of America.

Previous winners include Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, comedian Dara Ó Briain and the late broadcaster Marian Finucane.

Past champions of The Irish Times Debate

YrTeamIndividual
SocietySpeaker 1Speaker 2SocietySpeaker
60King’s InnsAidan BrowneCharles LysaghtHist TCDNeville Keery
61Phil TCDHallam JohnstonJack DanielsL&H UCDPeter Donnelly
62QUBJohn MurtaghMichael Bowes EganHist TCDIan Blake
63L&H UCDPatrick CosgraveAnthony ClareRCSIDesmond King
64L&H UCDPatrick CosgraveAnthony ClareKing’s InnsTerry McMahon
65Hist TCDDavid McConnellCian Ó hÉigeartaighQUBEamonn McCann
66Hist TCDDavid McConnellCian Ó hÉigeartaighL&H UCDEsmond Smyth
67Philosoph UCCDonnchadh Ó CorráinAnthony J. AdolphKing’s InnsKevin O’Higgins
68L&H UCDRoddy BuckleyDermot GleesonL&H UCDHenry Kelly
69QUBBrendan KeenanDerek DavisPhilosoph UCCAnthony J. Adolph
70L&H UCDNeal ClarkeDonal O’RiainL&H UCDAdrian Hardiman
71Hist TCDDonnell DeenyGregory MurphyBolton StreetMarian Finucane
72Hist TCDDonnell DeenyFrank BannisterHist TCDDonnell Deeny
73QUBBilly McCroryJimmy HughesL&H UCDAdrian Hardiman
74Hist TCDDavid O’SullivanJames ConnollyNUU (New University of Ulster)Alex Lowry
75NUUMichael HughesKevin CahillKing’s InnsBrian Curtin
76L&H UCDPaul GillGerry DanaherMaynoothDeirdre Murphy
77MaynoothPat HennessyGerry MaherL&H UCDPatrick Healy
78Law Soc UCDConor GeartyDonal O’DonnellKing’s InnsTurlough O’Donnell
79Law Soc UCDConor GeartyJohn O’DonnellL&H UCDMaurice Biggar
80L&H UCDMaurice BiggarEugene McCagueKing’s InnsBrian Havel
81L&H UCDCharlie MeehanGerry StembridgeHist TCDSean Moran
82Phil TCDMichael ByrneGerry FoleyPhilosoph UCCLiam Plant
83Lit & Deb UCGEoin O’MaoileoinDamian CrawfordHist TCDBill Maguire
84Hist TCDEoin McCulloughBrian MurrayL&H UCDPat Whyms
85Philosoph UCCDavid HollandBryan HassettHist TCDGideon Taylor
86Phil TCDDeclan McCavanaDavid KeaneLit & Deb UCGBrendan Wilkins
87Hist TCDAidan KanePaul GavinLit & Deb UCGConor Bowman
88Philosoph UCCAdrian HuntTim MurphyPhilosoph UCCRobert Plant
89King’s InnsMaeve CollinsPat TwomeyLaw Soc UCDJulian Clare
90Philosoph UCCBrendan LenihanDon O’SullivanCadet SchoolTom Clonan
91King’s InnsTim O’LearyPat TreacyL&H UCDBarra Faughnan
92L&H UCDJohanna FarrellyPat O’KeeffeLaw Soc UCDCian Ferriter
93Hist TCDBrendan FoleyGavan TitleyPhilosoph UCCKieran Healy
94L&H UCDDara O’BriainMarcus DowlingKing’s InnsBernard Dunleavy
95Philosoph UCCAlan RobertsDiarmuid ConwayPhilosoph UCCGerry Hyde
96King’s InnsHelen BoylePaul McDermottHist TCDDouglas Clarke
97Debating Union ULSeamus DoranPadraic O’HalloranSADSIMatthew McCabe
98Philosoph UCCMuireann Ní CinnéideElizabeth BarrettHist TCDPaul Gleeson
99L&H UCDCaoilfhionn GallagherBernadette QuigleyKing’s InnsRossa Fanning
00King’s InnsMichael DeasyRonan MullenSADSILouise Rouse
01Hist TCDBríd McGrathYvonne CampbellHist TCDAoife Titley
02Hist TCDLouis MooneyBrendan KellyPhilosoph UCCConor Buckley
03L&H UCDLeo MulrooneyColm CoyneHist TCDAlison McIntyre
04DCUIan KehoeMichael MoriartyKing’s InnsPaul Brady
05King’s InnsDavid WhelanSam CollinsL&H UCDFrank Kennedy
06King’s InnsBarry GlynnMark MurphyPhilosoph UCCDiarmuid Early
07 Hist TCDCiaran DennyDavid BoughtonKing’s InnsDavid Quinn
08Hist TCDChristopher KissaneDavid KennyL&H UCDStephen Boyle
09Hist TCDJohn GallagherAndrea MulliganL&H UCDJeremy Kinsella
10 Hist TCDNiamh Ní Mhaoileoin Niall Sherry Griffith CollegeSean O’Quigley
11Kings InnsÁine HartiganLorcan PriceTCD LawMark Thuillier
12RCSIElizabeth Ahern-FlynnEoin KelleherUCD Med SocMichael Conroy
13Bram Stoker Society,TCDJohn EngleLiam BrophyHist TCDKate Brady
14SADSIDearbhla O’GormanKieran O’SullivanUCD Med SocWilliam Courtney
15Phil TCDHugh GuideraRonan O’ConnorL&H, UCDEoin MacLachlan
16SADSIRoss O’MahonyAaron VickeryL&H, UCDCliodhna Ni Cheileachair
17UCD Law SocAisling TullyDara KeenanSADSILeah Morgan
18UCD Law SocAodhán PeeloCian LeahyUDC L&H Amy Crean
19TCD HistDaniel GilliganRonan DalyKing’s InnsKevin Higgins
20TCD PhilAislinn CartyEoghan QuinnUCD LawRachael Mullally
21Maynooth Lit &DebChikemka Abuchi -OgbondaGlory AnumuduHist TCDGabrielle Fullam
22SADSI Conor White Ross MerrimanUCD LawSocBevin Armstrong
23SADSIAilbhe NoonanGavin DowdMunster TUOliver McKenna
24King’s InnsCeara Tonna-BarthetCiara McLoughlinSADSIClíodhna McHugh
25UCD Law Adrianne WardRob FitzpatrickLit & Deb, UGLiam Boyce
26TCD HistAnya WilsonAthena WuSADSICian Carew

Hist TCD have the most team wins (17) and L&H UCD have the most individual wins (15). Hist TCD are the society with the most overall wins at 29 with L&H UCD at 26 overall.

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Damian Cullen

Damian Cullen

Damian Cullen is Health & Family Editor of The Irish Times
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