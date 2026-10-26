Allianz threatens to sue pro-Palestine campaigners who asked schools to cut ties with company

Niamh Bonner at a Palestine solidarity protest. She has accused Allianz of trying to 'intimidate' activists. Photograph: Erich Stack

Allianz has threatened to initiate legal action against pro-Palestine activists who contacted more than 100 schools, encouraging them to drop the insurance company due to its alleged links to Israeli companies.

Campaigners earlier this month emailed the boards of management of secondary schools run by the Catholic Education, an Irish Schools Trust (Ceist), asking them to review their relationship with Allianz and explore “suitable alternative providers”.

The email, seen by The Irish Times, said “severing ties with Allianz would enhance” the reputation of Ceist’s schools.

It referenced a report published by United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese last year that said Allianz had invested “large sums in shares and bonds implicated in the occupation and genocide”. Allianz and a number of other companies named in the report denied the allegations made against them.

“Educational institutions should, in best practice, adhere to international law to ensure that human rights inform their procurement policies and strategic decision-making,” the email said.

“Parents and guardians expect schools to adhere to International Humanitarian Law. Acting as exemplary role models for our children and youth is of paramount importance for schools in every aspect of their work.”

John Dolan, Allianz’s company secretary and in-house legal counsel, on October 19th wrote to campaigners to inform them that the organisation was considering legal action over claims made in the email.

“You have made grave allegations against our company, circulated them to our customers and urged those customers to terminate their contracts. The responsibility for substantiating those allegations rests with you,” the letter said.

Dolan said the company required “a substantive written response within seven days” and “will consider further action as appropriate following your response”.

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“Allianz plc expressly reserves all rights and remedies available to it under applicable law, including in respect of defamatory statements and any resulting reputational or commercial harm,” the letter added.

Niamh Bonner, a well-known pro-Palestine campaigner, was among those to receive the legal letter. She accused Allianz of trying to “intimidate” activists, but said they would not be deterred.

Bonner said if Allianz initiated legal action it would be a strategic lawsuit against public participation – a meritless civil lawsuit filed by a person or organisation to intimidate or financially hurt critics.

“It’s very wrong that a multinational company would send a letter like that to people who are just trying to defend children and stop the massacre in Palestine.”

Bonner said campaigners are seeking legal advice.

A spokeswoman said Allianz Ireland “fully respects the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and legitimate scrutiny of corporate conduct”.

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“Allianz has repeatedly and unequivocally rejected the allegations contained in the July 2025 special rapporteur’s report and we have explained publicly and in detail why we consider those allegations to be fundamentally flawed,” a statement said.

“Allianz operates in accordance with applicable law, its fiduciary duties and internationally recognised human rights and sustainability frameworks.

“Allianz categorically rejects the suggestion that lawful, indirect participation in global financial markets constitutes complicity in the actions of governments or third parties. Such an argument has no coherent limiting principle and would, taken to its logical conclusion, implicate institutions across the global financial system simply for conducting lawful business.

“Seeking factual substantiation of serious allegations directed at our customers is entirely legitimate and should not be confused with an attempt to suppress public debate or peaceful protest.”

Two Allianz executives spoke at Ceist’s annual conference last week. A spokeswoman said Ceist “has no comment at this time”.

Campaigners have also called for other organisations to cut ties with Allianz. Last December, the GAA decided to retain the company as a sponsor.