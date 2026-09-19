University of Galway deficit threatens teaching jobs

The University of Galway has more than 19,000 students and is seeking to cut costs by 7% across the board.

A large number of part-time and contract teaching jobs at the University of Galway are at risk after the institution projected a deficit close to €10 million in the academic year starting this month.

The university has more than 19,000 students. It is seeking to cut costs by 7 per cent across the board, with each of its four colleges, their schools and support services told to set out where they will reduce spending.

“University of Galway’s budget for the coming financial year has yet to be approved through formal governance processes,” it said in reply to questions.

“In preparation for that, a deficit has been forecast – a substantial amount of which is due to the cumulative effect of underfunding of the higher education sector and public sector pay awards.”

The university went on to say the deficit was “not unexpected”, adding that it was “part of prudent financial planning and it is being managed by identifying ways to increase income and reduce our cost base”.

The Irish Federation of University Teachers is seeking clarification on the worsening financial situation.

In a note this week to staff in Galway, federation assistant general secretary Rob McNamara warned of “fewer staff, unfilled posts and reduced teaching support” in the university.

“Our particular concern is that the most precariously employed staff may be among the first affected, while essential teaching is reduced or work previously carried out by [teaching support staff] is simply transferred to existing staff,” McNamara said.

In its annual report for the 12 months to September 2025, lodged with the Dáil this week, the University of Galway said its operating surplus fell that fiscal year to €300,000 from €13.6 million the previous year.

The university’s core State grant from the Higher Education Authority “did not increase sufficiently” to fully cover the cost of the 5.7 per cent public sector pay award in that period, the annual report said.

The likely financial out-turn for the university in the financial year finishing at the end of this month remains unclear.

However, the direction from university managers to examine a 7 per cent cut in spending in the coming academic year reflects deepening concern at the looming crunch.

The Government has in recent years provided year-end supplementary budgets for certain third-level institutions to bridge funding gaps. Such manoeuvres have fallen out of favour in the face of pressure to confine spending allocations to the annual budget.

Referring to the forecast deficit but not quantifying it, the university said: “This is an issue which universities have been dealing with for a number of years and we continue to engage with Government on it.”

It added: “At a sectoral level, in real terms, the Government now gives less money per student to universities than it did in 2008.

“As the Irish Universities Association said in its pre-budget submission, ‘there is a clear choice on Budget Day – act decisively to close the funding gap, supporting students of all ages, or risk eroding the capacity, quality and competitiveness of our third-level sector’.”