WorldSkills Ireland 2026 guide: Planning your visit and what to expect

WorldSkills Ireland is back in the RDS from September 16th to 18th, running concurrently with The Irish Times Higher Options event at the Dublin venue.

More than 30,000 visitors and 300 schools are expected to attend the WorldSkills event. With something on offer for students, parents, teachers and guidance counsellors, the event promises various stages and highlights – from the Heroes Stage and Try-A-Skill Area, to the Educator’s Zone and Career’s Zone. The event highlights skills-based careers through industry talks, hands-on experiences, demonstrations and engagement with employers and education providers.

WorldSkills Ireland, which has run since the 1960s, is part of a global enterprise promoting vocational, technological and service-oriented education and training, preparing “the talent of today for the careers of the future”.

The event is now in its fifth year, and next week’s is set to be the largest yet. Aimed at the next generation, it focuses on inspiring skilled young people to follow their talents, passions, and interests when pursuing skill-based careers.

This will be the second year that Teagasc Horticulture is showcasing its apprentices at the WorldSkills Ireland event. “Last year, second-year apprentices from the horticulture apprenticeship based at the Teagasc College in the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin demonstrated their skills by creating a garden build over the three days of the show,” says John Mulhern, principal of the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture at the National Botanic Gardens.

“It certainly got noticed and the team were nominated in the special awards category by the organisers. This year, we plan to do the same. Teagasc are exhibiting at the event to showcase what our land-based apprenticeships can offer young people looking for alternative pathways to education.”

Plan your visit

Register for free to attend WorldSkills Ireland 2026 via worldskillsireland.ie.

A coordinated visit to both the WorldSkills event (RDS Simmonscourt) and the Irish Times Higher Options event (RDS Main Hall) is more than possible with morning and afternoon bookings available; however, separate registrations are required for both events.

Once registered, make the most of your visit by downloading the checklist activity sheets from the website, which will guide you to events and exhibitors.

Familiarise yourself with the event floor plan as this will help you navigate the venue. With 31 live national competition finals, 60 exhibiting stands, virtual skills to try, and the MTU challenge, with amazing prizes to be won, you won’t want to miss anything.

WorldSkills Ireland: The #ThisIsFET Zone allows visitors to get hands on with the opportunities available

What to expect

Over three days, WorldSkills Ireland will encourage discovery, experimentation and creativity through live competitions, interactive skills, and VR demonstrations. With opportunities to speak with experts, educators and recruiters, young people will be met with their future in one location offering insights into various trades and skills.

The live national competition finals will see more than 160 finalists compete across 31 competitions to be in with the chance of representing Ireland in the WorldSkills Olympics in Japan in 2028.

The Heroes Stage is an exciting feature with multiple panel discussions running each day covering a range of skills-based industries, from construction and hospitality to ICT and automotive. Visitors will get up close and personal with how apprentices worked their way up the career ladder in their industry, and current apprentices will discuss how their career journey has been developing since they left school. The timetable for the Heroes Stage is available on the WorldSkills website.

The #ThisIsFET Zone allows visitors to get hands on with the opportunities available. Here visitors will meet instructors and training providers and explore real technology and equipment. There is so much to do from discovering the technology behind advanced manufacturing, going behind the scenes in film and technology, and the magic behind movie prosthetics. Visitors can also step into the world of AR and VR, consider building a sustainable future, discover the skills involved in working as an arborist or horticulturist, or pick up the tools and have a go at thatching a model cottage roof.

“WorldSkills Ireland is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the breadth and quality of further education and training (FET) and apprenticeship pathways available across the country,” says Laura Pakenham, assistant communications manager at Solas, the Further Education and Training Authority.

“As more school leavers consider a range of options beyond direct entry to university, events like this allow them to experience different careers first hand, explore their interests and see the exciting opportunities that FET and apprenticeships can offer. Through our partnership with the education and training boards and ETBI, we are giving students the chance to try out real skills and make informed decisions about their future”

WorldSkills Ireland, at the RDS: For Ireland's motor industry, developing the next generation of skilled professionals is more important than ever

Exhibitors

With 60 exhibitors in the Careers Zone, visitors can learn and ask questions about intriguing and creative careers that bring technology, skills, creativity and critical thinking together. “WorldSkills Ireland is a celebration of what young apprentices are doing throughout the country in their chosen professions,” says Mulhern. “Horticulture is the perfect discipline to showcase at the event as it encompasses creativity, technical knowledge and dedication to the craft that is horticulture.

“It is hands on, and that is what attracts so many young people to the event. We are currently in our fourth year of intake for the horticulture apprenticeship in Teagasc at the National Botanic Gardens and the course is in very strong demand.”

Sabrina Hynes, careers and data manager at the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) says WorldSkills Ireland is an inspiring showcase of talent, dedication and technical excellence in skills and apprenticeships. “This event brings together students, educators, parents, employers and training providers to exhibit the many career pathways available across Ireland’s industries,” she says.

Higher Options 2026 Where: RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. When: September 16th-18th, 2026. Session times: 9am-noon and 12.30pm-3.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday; 10am-1pm on Friday. Additional provision: A quieter hour and selected supports are available, but pre-registration is required. Running alongside it: WorldSkills Ireland, featuring apprenticeships, skills and training routes. Website: HigherOptions.IrishTimes.com

“The Irish motor industry continues to evolve through new technologies and increasingly advanced vehicles, where developing the next generation of skilled professionals is more important than ever. Simi is proud to support the Automobile and Heavy Vehicle Technology category and to help showcase the exciting career and apprenticeship opportunities available across our industry.”

Parentline has been exhibiting at WorldSkills Ireland for the past four years and considers it to be a wonderful showcase for promoting the services and supports it offers.

“Over 30,000 parents, guardians and students attend the event,” says Aileen Hickie, chief executive of Parentline, the confidential helpline that offers parents support and guidance.

“The stand offers Parentline the opportunity to engage with parents, carers and teachers, many of whom are feeling stressed and uncertain about the future, and explain parenting programmes that help deal with childhood anxiety, school avoidance, anger and aggression, and any and all issues affecting parents in relation to their children.”