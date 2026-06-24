CAO 2026 calendar: With the Leaving Cert over, here are the important dates you need to know

July 1st, 5pm

Final date for any amendments to course choices and order of preference on all CAO applications for entry to college in September 2026. Most current year Leaving Cert applicants make their final course choice decisions/amendments during this change-of-mind period in May-June each year.

Round A Offers - Monday, July 6th, 10am

The CAO makes about 7,000 offers to mature (over 23) applicants and to applicants who accepted and then deferred college offers of places in 2025. These offers are made online only at cao.ie and remain open until July 9th at 3pm.

Round Zero Offers - Thursday, August 6th, 10am

More than 8,000 places on courses are offered to applicants presenting further education (FE) awards and to an additional cohort of mature applicants. Applicants for graduate medicine are also offered places in this round. Offers are open until Tuesday, August 11th at 3pm.

Friday, August 21st

The State Examinations Commission delivers 2026 Leaving Cert results to more than 730 second-level schools, and makes them available through a secure online service at examinations.ie from noon.

Tuesday, August 25th

Immediately following the release of Leaving Cert results, an application to view scripts can be made online only on the SEC Student Portal. Students will also have access to the component marks of their various scripts at this time.

Round One Offers - Wednesday, August 26th, 2pm

The CAO releases round-one offers to candidates online that afternoon. Minimum points required for entry to each course will be available on the CAO website at that time. Shortly afterwards, Leaving Cert students who are unhappy with a grade they received and wish to view their marked exam scripts may do so online. There is no charge for viewing marked exam scripts. Shortly afterwards, students who wish to appeal the result in one or more Leaving Cert subjects can apply online through the SEC Student Portal to do so.

Tuesday, September 1st, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-one offers.

Round Two Offers - Monday, September 7th, 2pm

The CAO makes round-two offers available to applicants online. The minimum points required for entry to each course are released on the CAO website later that day.

Wednesday, September 9th, 3pm

Closing date for receipt of acceptance of CAO round-two offers.

Friday, September 25th

Results of Leaving Cert appeals are released by the SEC to students. Students whose scripts have been upgraded may receive a new offer of a place on a course higher up on their CAO order of preference than what they have previously been offered. The offer may be for the 2026 academic year, but in some cases where there is no capacity to accommodate additional students on a course, the offer may be for a place in the 2027 academic year.