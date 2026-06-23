Majority of parents with children in single-sex primary schools want change to coeducational

Most primary schools in Ireland currently teach both boys and girls, with just 13% of children attending single-sex schools.

The majority of parents with children in single-sex primary schools want them to change to coeducational, a survey of over 200,000 households has found.

The full results of the Department of Education’s Primary School Survey, which took the views of parents, teachers and boards of management, were published on Tuesday.

The survey asked parents of children currently attending primary school and parents of children yet to enter the school system, what were their preferences on school patronage and ethos, coeducational or single-sex provision and whether they wanted teaching through Irish.

The results relating to every specific school in the country went to individual schools last week, and have now been published online alongside a national summary report.

The data also shows county-by-county breakdowns on the preferences of parents, as well as findings from the surveys of school staff and boards of management.

Some 74 per cent of parents with children in a single-sex school, or who would be enrolling their child in a single sex school, said they wanted that school to change to coeducational.

Most primary schools in Ireland currently teach both boys and girls, with just 13 per cent of children attending single-sex schools.

The survey results suggest that number could reduce even further, with 19,504 households, out of the 26,274 surveyed to whom this was applicable, saying they wanted the school to change to coeducational.

The demand for change was high across all counties, but the highest shares were recorded in Leitrim (98.8 per cent), Wexford (98.3 per cent) and Sligo (98.2 per cent). The lowest shares were recorded in Waterford (90.4 per cent), Dublin (90.9 per cent) and Cork (92.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, almost 41 per cent of parents with children in a denominational school, or who would be enrolling their child in a denominational school, said they would like to see that school change to a multidenominational ethos.

This represents some 75,199 out of 184,503 parents of children who are in or set to go to a denominational school.

A denominational school is one with a religious patronage and ethos, while a multi-denominational one is a one run by a non-religious patron, such as Educate Together.

The vast majority of primary schools, over 90 per cent, are denominational, meaning they have a religious patron and ethos.

At county level, the demand for ethos change varied significantly. The highest shares of parents seeking change were recorded in Wicklow (56.5 per cent), Dublin (52.6 per cent) and Kildare (49.8 per cent).

The lowest shares were recorded in Monaghan (29.4 per cent), Longford (29.8 per cent) and Donegal (29.9 per cent).

:

When it comes to Irish-language education, almost 14 per cent of parents with children in an English-medium school, or who would be sending their child to an English-medium school, said they would like to see that change to education through Irish.

However, this also varied significantly at county level, with a clear west and northwest concentration of parents seeking Irish-language education.

The highest shares of parents seeking a change to Irish language instruction were recorded in Galway (30.2 per cent), Donegal (26.4 per cent) and Kerry (26.2 per cent). The lowest shares were recorded in Longford (13.9 per cent), Laois (17.4 per cent) and Wexford (17.5 per cent).

The next phase of the consultation will require schools who have seen a clear demand for change in their specific survey results to engage with their local community and decide if they wish to be included in the first tranche of schools to action the results.

Schools have been asked to inform the department and their patron if they wish to be included in this first group by October 31st, 2026, with the first changes arising from this process expected to take place in September 2027.