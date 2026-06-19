Education

Katie Taylor and Colm Tóibín among those awarded honorary degrees by Trinity College Dublin

Paschal Donohoe awarded honorary doctorate in economic science by University College Cork

Barrister Helena Kennedy, musician Sharon Shannon, boxer Katie Taylor, and, front row, Trinity's provost Linda Doyle, writer Colm Tóibín, Trinity's chancellor Mary McAleese and Sr Helen Prejean, receiving honorary degrees at Trinity College Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Barrister Helena Kennedy, musician Sharon Shannon, boxer Katie Taylor, and, front row, Trinity's provost Linda Doyle, writer Colm Tóibín, Trinity's chancellor Mary McAleese and Sr Helen Prejean, receiving honorary degrees at Trinity College Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Jade Wilson
Fri Jun 19 2026 - 19:092 MIN READ

Boxer Katie Taylor was among several people awarded honorary degrees by Trinity College Dublin (TCD) on Friday in recognition of their accomplishments.

The latest honorary degrees at TCD were conferred on Taylor, Sharon Shannon, Colm Tóibín, Helena Kennedy and Helen Prejean at a ceremony in the university.

The university’s citation described Taylor as having a “legitimate claim to be Ireland’s greatest ever sporting champion”.

“More than this, she has a legitimate claim to be one of the most important ever figures in the history of women’s sport globally,” the statement said.

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Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget in the robing room at Trinity College Dublin before she was conferred with an honorary degree at a ceremony on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget in the robing room at Trinity College Dublin before she was conferred with an honorary degree at a ceremony on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

She was awarded an honorary LL.D. or doctor in laws.

Taylor won five consecutive gold medals at the World Championships, six at the European Championships and five at the European Union Championships. She won gold at the Summer Olympic Games in 2012 where she carried the Irish flag at the opening ceremony.

Her professional career, since 2016, saw her become an undisputed champion in two weight classes as the women’s sport grew in stature. Her fight with Flora Pili will be staged at Croke Park in September.

Katie Taylor to fight Flora Pili at Croke Park in September for farewell bout ]

Also among the others conferred with an honorary degree was the author Colm Tóibín, who was described by TCD as “one of Ireland’s most important and prolific writers of the 21st century”.

Tóibín is a novelist, journalist, essayist, poet, and playwright and has been awarded many major literary prizes. His notable works include Brooklyn (which was famously adapted into a film featuring Saoirse Ronan as its lead in 2015).

Sharon Shannon, an Irish traditional musician, accordionist and fiddler, was also conferred with an honorary degree, with the university saying it was “impossible to overstate the contribution that she has made to Irish cultural life”.

Helena Kennedy, a barrister and politician who TCD said has had “a quite extraordinary impact on law, politics and policy in the UK and beyond”, was also conferred with an honorary degree.

Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Helen Prejean, an American Catholic religious sister, was conferred with an honorary degree for her work as “one of the most influential people working to end the death penalty and to promote the interests and dignity of prisoners”.

Meanwhile, World Bank managing director and former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe was awarded an honorary doctorate in economic science by University College Cork.

He was recognised due to his distinguished contribution to economic policy and public finance, and his service to Ireland, Europe and the wider global community, the university said.

“His prudent oversight served Ireland well through the unprecedented economic shocks of Brexit and the global pandemic,” Prof John O’Halloran, the UCC president, said.

Donohoe said: “I’m so honoured to receive this honorary doctorate from UCC. It was always a great privilege to work with the students and staff of this great college, so their recognition means a lot to me.”

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times
Classroom to College

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