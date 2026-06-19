Classroom to College: Just a few more days until freedom, but don’t forget CAO change-of-mind deadline

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

And so it’s the final weekend of the Leaving Certificate exams. Week three is behind us and, as some of our Leaving Cert diarists told us, they’ve got all the feels now. Some of them will even miss the whole thing – yes, really. You can catch up with their video here .

Just two more days of exams to come and then it’s farewell Leaving Cert 2026. Some of you may already be finished your exams, but don’t switch off completely yet – there’s still the fast-approaching CAO change-of-mind deadline to consider.

Students have until July 1st to change their preferences, and next week we’ll have lots of advice and insightful articles to help you with your decisions. Brian Mooney will be reminding you of the important dates you need to know. And we’ll be looking at options beyond the CAO.

This week we heard from parents of dyslexic students with regards to the additional 10 minutes granted to those sitting the State exams. Is it enough? Should dyslexic students be awarded extra points? You can read their thoughts here .

We continued to review all the Leaving Cert papers this week, including today’s economics and PE exams. If you missed any you can catch up on our Education page

And we will continue to bring you reactions to next week’s final papers. So don’t worry if you’re one of the Leaving Cert stragglers there until end – we’ll be there with you. Even if your friends have all made a bid for freedom at this stage.

And speaking of bids for freedom, parents of Leaving Cert students – we haven’t forgotten you either. Next week my column looks at ways you, the parents, can get through the dreaded Leaving Cert holiday. So keep an eye out for it.

For now, have a lovely weekend. Rest, recuperate and revise. This time next week it’ll all be a distant Leaving Cert dream.

You’ve got this.