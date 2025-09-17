‘I fell in love with Dublin’s international atmosphere ... so I decided to stay and build my career in Ireland’

Graduate programmes – structured training programmes offered by many, mainly large, employers – are popular in Ireland.

Here, two recent graduates talk about their decision to enter programmes with Accenture and Amgen and tell us about their experiences and what they intend to do next.

LEIRE ASUA

(Accenture – strategic planningSustainability Analyst)

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

I’m from the Basque Country, in the north of Spain. I have a background in business and digital tools, which I studied at Deusto University, in Bilbao. After completing my undergraduate degree, I moved to Ireland to pursue a Master’s in Finance at Trinity College Dublin. I fell in love with Dublin’s international atmosphere and how enjoyable the working environment is here, so I decided to stay and build my career in Ireland.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I wanted to start my career in consulting, and Accenture caught my attention for its strong technology profile and reputation for innovation. I first came across the programme while doing my own research online. Later, I attended a career fair at Trinity College where I spoke with others taking part in the Accenture graduate programme and I heard about their experiences.

Why did you decide to apply?

After researching Accenture’s clients and projects, I felt both the company and the type of work would be a really great fit for me. I thought I could bring skills in project management, strategic planningin, stakeholder engagement and problem-solving, which align well with the demands of complex projects. At the same time, my interests in new technologies, innovation, and sustainability made this programme an ideal match, which is why I decided to apply.

What was your experience in the graduate programme like?

It has been amazing so far. I’ve always had a strong interest in sustainability-related topics, and through networking within Accenture – chatting with colleagues and asking questions about the projects here – I was fortunate to have the opportunity to join the sustainability team as a sustainability analyst, joining a project that I really love. I’ve also been very lucky with my colleagues – some of whom I can now call friends – and with my manager, who has been incredibly supportive and a big inspiration to me. I’m gaining the opportunity to learn and contribute across Accenture’s sustainability services – net-zero transition strategies, sustainability measurement and analytics, sustainable leadership, responsible supply chain, and sustainable technologies, which is helping me discover the aspects I enjoy the most and would like to specialise in the future.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

In my current role, I get to work on a variety of projects at the same time, which allows me to keep discovering the types of projects and tasks I enjoy most and those I enjoy less. I’m still exploring different directions within sustainability, but one area I’d love to focus on is helping clients in industries like consumer goods or resources define and drive their strategies towards a net-zero path.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

I’d recommend reaching out to people who have been in the programme to hear their opinions and advice. I’d also encourage graduates to keep being curious and learning about topics you’re genuinely passionate about. Connect with people on LinkedIn whose careers you find inspiring and schedule a coffee chat to learn how they got there and ask for advice. Make sure to reflect those interests in your interviews and at the start of your career, so you can later redirect yourself towards the areas and roles that inspire you.

HAMED BENYOUNIS

(Amgen – Associate Manufacturing)

Hamed Benyounis thinks the State's pharmaceutical industry provides huge opportunities.

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied at college

My family is originally from Libya, but we moved to Ireland when I was six months old, and I’ve lived in north Dublin ever since. Growing up, I was a nerd. I loved reading science books and encyclopedia, but also played football at every opportunity. When I was five, my dad bought me a chemistry set, and I still remember my first experiment – making crystals with it. That experience sparked a lifelong interest in science. For my Leaving Cert, I focused on Stem subjects and studied Pharmaceutical Healthcare at TU Dublin in Grangegorman. It’s a four-year, industry-focused course that includes a third-year internship. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to work in the pharmaceutical sector.

How did you find out about Amgen’s graduate programme?

During my final year in college, I saw the programme advertised on LinkedIn. I knew Amgen is one of the world’s leading biotech companies so then I visited Amgen’s stall at the Grad Ireland career fair in the RDS.

Why did you decide to apply?

When I spoke to recruiters at the RDS, I was so impressed by what they told me that I had to apply. I always knew I wanted a career in Stem and Ireland’s pharmaceutical industry provides huge opportunities. It’s a two-year rotational programme that gives you hands-on experience across different areas of the business. You’re entrusted with real responsibilities from day one, working alongside highly experienced professionals who treat you as a peer. It’s a chance to make an impact at Amgen and to serve patients worldwide, which was an opportunity I felt I couldn’t get elsewhere.

What has your work experience injudgment the graduate programme been like so far?

As someone who is passionate about pharma, this placement feels like a dream come true. What stands out most is the culture: people trust you, value your contribution and treat you the same as an employee who has been here for decades. The environment is collaborative, and everyone plays a key role in delivering results. The fact it’s a rotational programme means you gain invaluable industry insights. I work in Inspection. My team is responsible for ensuring that manufactured products meet the highest quality standards before packaging and shipment. While we rely on innovative machinery, human judgment and attention to detail are still critical. The programme also gave me access to resources that supported my professional development. I took part in training at the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) facility. NIBRT simulates real-world biopharma manufacturing settings, offering hands-on experience with industry-standard technology. I also participated in a Yellow Belt project. It involves applying continuous improvement tools to resolve and improve process.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

Chemistry has always fascinated me, and my time on the programme has confirmed that I want to build a long-term career in the industry. My goal is to progress into full-time shift roles in inspection, such as a senior associate or manager leading a team of skilled operators. I am also interested in process-owner roles, where I would focus on driving improvements and expanding capabilities. The experience I’m gaining now is building my confidence and expertise, and the skills I’m developing are transferable, which will give me flexibility to shape my career.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice is simple – apply. Focus your CV on why you’re a strong fit for the programme and highlight relevant experience. My degree included an internship in a pharma company, which was very valuable. If you don’t have internship experience, highlight your final-year project and connect it to the industry where possible. My project involved synthesising a compound called Phendione with metals like silver, copper, and manganese to test whether the complexes could inhibit microbial growth. The opportunities, learning and experience you gain on this programme are unmatched.