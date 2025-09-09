Studying in Asia: ‘I was excited and also a bit scared, but I love to challenge myself’

I am studying international business administration at the University of Tilburg in the Netherlands and when the opportunity arose for picking a country for my foreign exchange placement, I initially put Singapore at the bottom of my list (of five choices) as it felt too far away and too different for me to be heading out there on my own.

However, I quickly changed my mind and made it my first choice as I realised how big an opportunity this was. I didn’t know if I would get my top option as it all depended on grades, but before I knew it, the results were in and I found out I would be going to southeast Asia. I was really excited, and also a bit scared, but I love to challenge myself and had already done so by going to the Netherlands at 18, so I knew I would be up for it.

In the weeks leading up to it, I was keen to just get going and, after all the waiting, it seemed like the departure day happened really quickly and I was on my way. So, while everyone else at home in Ireland was still enjoying their summer, I boarded a Singapore Airlines flight from Amsterdam and headed off to start my placement at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“My first impressions of the university were crazy – it is so impressive and absolutely massive – it takes me around 30 minutes to walk from my accommodation on campus to the Business School (and I’m a fast walker) – or seven minutes on one of the college shuttle buses. The facilities are beyond anything I could have imagined for a regular university campus, with the best technology hidden among diverse green spaces. Not to mention the infinity pool that I look down on from my 18th-floor room.

“The accommodation itself is really nice, my room is very well equipped, with both a fan and an air conditioning unit to deal with the heat. It is right on campus which would normally be thought to be quite expensive but it’s actually cheaper than my accommodation in Tilburg, which was in the city rather than the university grounds (Tilburg costs €540 per month and Singapore is €450).

When it comes to the actual lectures, the classrooms and class sizes are much smaller than I’m used to but the teaching style itself is one aspect I much prefer. It is very much about the teacher stimulating conversation between the students and listening to the points that are discussed, adding points and thought provokers as they observe – which is a lot different from the norm of the teacher talking and the students taking notes.

So the style is different and so is the content – my course in the Netherlands is international business administration, but here I am taking five different modules – technological innovation, human capital management, leading in the 21st century, supply chain management and marketing strategy; analysis and practice.

I am finding it all very interesting so far and feel it is a really good opportunity for me, both for my professional and personal development. Even having this experience on my CV will open up options for me in the future that I never would have been able to access.

The business faculty at Tilburg University is one of the most prestigious names in its field in Europe. However, NUS is on another level in terms of global rankings, being recently named the number one university in Asia, and coming in at number eight worldwide. Although just a number, this proves attractive for potential employers down the line and will strengthen any résumé.

The country itself is often described as a melting pot of diverse Asian cultures, and that is one aspect I have witnessed so far. On campus, it is rare to see a couple of friends from the same country or region together. This is also apparent across the city, with contrasting pockets of culture nestled between the skyline, such as Little India or Kampong Glam (Singapore’s Muslim quarter).

Singapore has a reputation for being very expensive but I don’t think this is justified because, although it might be costly compared with the neighbouring countries, it is actually cheaper when you compare it with the Netherlands and Ireland. I pay about five Singapore dollars for a really nice meal, which is the equivalent to €3.30, and about the same for a beer.

Of course, there are plenty of places where food and drink cost more than that, but you don’t have to go there. Also, the public transport is amazing – it’s so efficient, fast and clean and always arrives on time – and it costs less than €1 for a 20- to 30-minute ride.

So far, I’m loving it and think there is a lot of personal development that comes from living away from home in a different country. I’ve already had experience of this by moving to Tilburg, but coming here is just another step up. So, having moved away at 18 and stepped out of my comfort zone, I have found it quite easy to adapt, and as everyone is in the same boat, they all want to meet people and do well.

I have also loved experiencing such a totally different culture and I think this is really good for personal development as I feel meeting people from all areas of the world broadens minds and changes one’s outlook on life. And, on top of that, there are lots of opportunities to travel to other countries such as Malaysia, because when you’re this far already, you might as well explore as much as possible.

Making the decision to go abroad, particularly so far away, isn’t always an easy one, as although the idea of it can make you feel really anxious, another part of you knows how exciting it will be and how many doors it will open. For me, the more I thought about it, the more I realised that although I felt nervous about it, I knew it was going to be an amazing, crazy experience.

So, my advice to anyone else who is considering studying abroad but is feeling nervous would be to just go for it – if you’re already thinking about it, then it must be something you want to do. Making the decision is the hardest part because once you’ve made your mind up and accepted your place, you just get carried along with all of the preparations and before you know it, you’re at the airport with all your luggage.

As far as I’m concerned, going abroad to study, from Co Clare to the Netherlands first, and especially now to Singapore, has been by far, the best thing I’ve ever done – the best decision I’ve ever made. And if I had my time again, I would take exactly the same route. I’m extremely happy and making the most of every minute.