Education

Have your say: Are you disappointed with your CAO offer due to a points rise or random selection?

The number of CAO applications this year is 7% higher than in 2024 leading to additional pressure on college places

Cao
Illustration: Paul Scott
Wed Aug 27 2025 - 13:23

This afternoon tens of thousands of students will find out if they have secured the third-level course they are hoping for.

With more than 89,000 applications, a 7 per cent increase, 19,000 of which are from students who sat their Leaving Cert prior to 2025, there is huge demand for colleges places, especially for some of the most sought after courses.

While universities are making efforts to reduce the use of random selection, it is set to feature again this year, meaning that some students achieving the maximum 625 points may lose out on their first choice.

If you find yourself disappointed following the first-round CAO offers, either due to a significant increase in the points requirement for your chosen course, or as a result of random selection, we would like to hear your story.

CAO points requirements see ‘volatile’ change for majority of courses at several colleges

You can share your experience using the form below.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Also, please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education