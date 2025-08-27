Have your say: Are you disappointed with your CAO offer due to a points rise or random selection?

This afternoon tens of thousands of students will find out if they have secured the third-level course they are hoping for.

With more than 89,000 applications, a 7 per cent increase, 19,000 of which are from students who sat their Leaving Cert prior to 2025, there is huge demand for colleges places, especially for some of the most sought after courses.

While universities are making efforts to reduce the use of random selection, it is set to feature again this year, meaning that some students achieving the maximum 625 points may lose out on their first choice.

If you find yourself disappointed following the first-round CAO offers, either due to a significant increase in the points requirement for your chosen course, or as a result of random selection, we would like to hear your story.

