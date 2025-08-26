Why are so many school leavers, and parents, oblivious to the existence and benefits of the Further Education system?

Further Education and Training is for everyone, with Post Leaving Certificate courses on offer in every county through local Education and Training Boards. School leavers don’t have to go far to get started through local PLCs, available at little or no cost. Photograph: iStock

Many school leavers, and their parents, are blind to the existence of the Further Education (FE) system and the availability of reserved places for those holding one- and two-year Post Leaving Cert (PLC) awards within the CAO application process.

They continue to make decisions regarding where they will access the two-year Leaving Cert programme, often in expensive private grind schools, or take additional subjects outside those on offer in their own school, at considerable expense, over two years. It’s all based on the premise that they will fail to secure a place in their preferred college course if they do not secure sufficient CAO points in round one of the offer season in the last week of August.

Some school leavers progress through those final school years full of anxiety and dread at this prospect. They often abandon involvement in sport and other non-exam-focused school-based activities amid a laser-like focus on CAO points.

They are oblivious to the fact that, three weeks prior to round one, the CAO on behalf of the colleges offered a total of 7,921 offers to 6,054 applicants in round zero.

These offers concerned applicants who are not competing with those awaiting 2025 Leaving Certificate examination grades, or who are assessed on other criteria.

The applicants who fall into this category include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for consideration for entry to courses with a quota for QQI FET applicants.

This year there were 5,079 level 8 offers and 2,842 level 7/6 offers issued in round zero, the majority of whom were QQI FET/FETAC applicants who applied for a course with a quota for QQI FET applicants.

With thousands of places on offer annually in round zero, in the vast majority of degrees on offer by our universities – why are so many students and their parents oblivious to this route into the college and degree of their choice?

Many school leavers have, in fact, chosen this route to secure entry into their desired course, demonstrating a huge growth in demand for alternative education pathways to direct university entry.

Since 2019, there has been an almost 12 per cent increase in those choosing PLC, apprenticeship, and new tertiary degree programmes.

Many PLCs are directly linked to jobs in demand right now, to suit learners who are looking for direct entry into employment with work-ready skills

We are now at a place where there is a significant increase in the number of school leavers choosing Further Education and Training (FET) courses and apprenticeships as a first destination, where there are clear, accessible pathways between FET and higher education, and where FET is becoming the go-to place for upskilling and reskilling, and a resource that can respond to critical skills needs in Ireland.

Last year, there were 29,517 new entrants to PLCs in 2024, up from 27,379 in 2023.

Accredited in Levels 5 and 6 of the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ), PLCs are a valuable and recognised post-secondary education pathway to take learners as far as they want to go after school.

Further Education and Training is for everyone, with PLCs on offer in every county through the local Education and Training Boards (ETBs). School leavers don’t have to go far to get started through local PLCs, available at little or no cost.

Research by the Higher Education Authority suggests that studying a PLC course first can prepare students better for entering university. Photograph: Getty

Offering school leavers flexibility and so many ways to move forward, PLCs can provide pathways into work, further study, or figuring out where their interest lies.

Many PLCs are directly linked to jobs in demand right now, to suit learners who are looking for direct entry into employment with work-ready skills.

Taking the PLC route provides a great opportunity for learners to take a year or two years after school to follow their passion, and for those unsure of their next steps after school to discover what sparks their interest.

There is endless choice, from PLCs in beauty therapy, science, personal training & nutrition, journalism, podcasting & radio, carpentry, software development and beyond – there’s something to suit everyone.

Operating outside the points system, many PLCs offer a crucial stepping stone between the Leaving Certificate and university for a lot of school leavers.

Throughout PLC courses, learners build confidence, academic skills and the experience that can prepare them for studying at university.

Research by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) suggests that studying a PLC course first can prepare students better for entering university. We know this research also points to the fact that FET graduates are less likely to drop out of higher education, and that the extra year helps with development of their skills in research, presentations, writing and communication skills.

All the information you need is on www.thisisfet.ie or through contacting your local Education and Training Board.