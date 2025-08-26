‘They need three of everything’: parents of triplets struggle with back-to-school costs

Sticking to a back-to-school budget can be hard, particularly for larger families, as Elizabeth and Padraic Nicholas, who have four sons – a set of six-year-old triplets and another boy of five – can attest.

The children will all return to school on September 1st and their mother, who works as a senior medical scientist, says the cost is quite hard-hitting.

“Stationery has been a huge cost as the list is quite extensive, and when you times it by four, the cost really adds up,” she says. “Each has their own list and all has to be labelled, which is very time-consuming, and requirements are very specific.

“Thankfully, last year’s uniforms can still be used this term, but it was very costly as the triplets require three of everything and we have to have a spare one in case anything gets lost or worn out. But our youngest, who is just starting school, will be reusing his older brothers’ uniforms.

“We didn’t have to buy schoolbags this year either [as they are being reused] but apart from that, unfortunately, there isn’t much that can be passed down as the triplets don’t have older siblings.

“But the schoolbooks are free and for that we are extremely grateful as otherwise the price would be eye-watering.”

The mother-of-four – Padraig, Sean, Fionn and Odhran – says while she is unsure of what can be done to help parents deal with the cost, the situation “does need to be looked at, with the possibility of a back-to-school allowance for larger families”.

“Everything, even school activities like Halloween, sports day, World Book Day and school tours, are more expensive for bigger families,” she says. “Our school does its best to help alleviate costs, but it is getting more expensive, with some businesses taking advantage [by hiking up costs].”

Elizabeth and Padraic Nicholas with their four sons

According to research commissioned by the Irish League of Credit Unions, 33 per cent of parents will get into debt trying to cover back-to-school costs and over a third will be unable to afford certain items on the back-to-school list.

And more than half (60 per cent) of those surveyed by iReach say they are finding school costs a big financial burden as the average spend is €1,450 for primary school parents and €1,560 for secondary school parents.

Paul Merriman, the chief executive of Fairstone Ireland and askpaul.ie, says that costs can really add up, particularly if you have more than one child going back to school.

“Costs often climb above €1,000 per child, and by now many families are feeling the squeeze,” he says. “My top tip is to plan ahead and stick to a list. It’s so easy to feel the pressure to buy everything brand new, but most of the time you don’t need to. Reuse what you can from last year, swap uniforms with other parents, and check local schoolbook rental schemes.

“Look out for bargains in discount stores and supermarkets, but don’t buy more than you need – set a spending limit and stick to it. Packing lunches at home and reviewing subscriptions or unused expenses can also free up extra cash. And if you find yourself relying on credit cards or loans for essentials, don’t wait – seek financial advice early. The right guidance can protect your budget and reduce stress for the year ahead.”

Ali Deasy is also a mother of four – a 10-year-old daughter and six-year-old triplet boys. Living in Dublin with her husband, Chris, she says that they probably spend €1,300 on school accessories alone – and that is without spending anything on books, as thankfully their school participates in the free schoolbooks scheme.

She says it is a very difficult time for a lot of people and more should be done to help.

“With the cost of living rising, everyone is feeling the pinch,” she says. “I think this time of year can be especially daunting on a lot of families and be a huge cause of anxiety and stress for parents. If there was a back-to-school allowance for all families, any extra financial support would help to take a weight off – even a uniform allowance is one thing that would make life a little easier.

“Mind you, if a uniform is mandatory to go to school, technically it should be provided under free education if you can’t get that education without it – just a thought.”

John Lowe, aka The Money Doctor, says that while costs “can quickly add up, turning the start of school into a financial strain”, there are ways in which parents can help mitigate the damage.

“The first thing to do is create a budget and a list of needs, then stick to it to prevent impulse spending and keep your costs manageable,” he says. “Check what supplies from last year can be used and try to time shopping trips around sales events as this can lead to substantial savings.

“For items that are used in large quantities – like notebooks, pens or cleaning supplies – buying in bulk can be more economical. And when it comes to clothes, try shopping in outlet stores or thrift stores as well as using hand-me-downs or even borrowing. With regard to food, packed lunches are a budget-friendly alternative to school meals and snacks.”

The financial expert encourages limiting the amount of money spent on tech as children “do not need the latest model or high-end features”.

“Look for refurbished or gently used devices, which are often significantly cheaper but still functional,” he says. “Also, check if your school offers device loan programmes or discounts on software and internet services. Teaching children about money and involving them in the shopping process can help them understand value and make smarter choices.”

Eoghan Gavigan, certified financial planner and owner of Highfield Financial Planning, agrees and says planning ahead is vital.

“I recommend that people run a budget-saver account to take the pain out of large bills,” he says. “Divide the total by 12 and set up a standing order for this amount from your current account to your budget-saver account. You may have to make a lodgement at the start to bring the balance to a level which will sustain the large bills throughout the year, but you can work this out using a simple spreadsheet.

“As bills arrive, discharge them using your credit card and transfer the relevant amount from the budget-saver account directly to your credit card. It might seem like a simple thing to do, but you’ll never have to worry about large expenditures again. It will take the drama out of your current account and you won’t have to have lean months at times of the year when you have large outgoings.”

John Lowe says that back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be a financial burden.

“With a bit of planning, creativity and patience, families can significantly cut costs while ensuring children have everything they need for a successful year,” he says. “Remember, the goal is to balance affordability with quality – saving money doesn’t mean sacrificing the essentials. By implementing simple ideas, you can start the school year on a positive financial note, easing stress and setting a great example for your children about responsible money management.”