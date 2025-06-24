‘Lia’s journey encouraged me to further my own education’

I am delighted to share my journey alongside my sister, Lia Gogarty, as we navigate the world of performance, education, and inclusion.

My passion for acting began at the age of three, nurtured by encouraging teachers and parents. I completed all grades in drama and speech with the Royal Academy of Music before pursuing a degree in Drama at Sligo University.

During my studies, I took on the rewarding challenge of teaching Lia and her friends with Down syndrome in Louth for four years, including during the pandemic via Zoom. Their creativity and resilience inspired my thesis, which explored teaching young adults with disabilities through the Chekhov technique. This involves a psychophysical approach to acting. Chekhov’s technique encourages actors to keep their emotions grounded in physical gestures – it is guided by principles like movement, radiating and improvisation.

My research led me to engage with innovative acting schools and theatre companies dedicated to inclusive performance, shaping my perspective on the power of artistic expression for all.

Lia, in turn, was inspired by my path and pursued a degree in acting, recently completing her studies. Her journey encouraged me to further my education, leading me to a postgraduate degree in primary education.

I specialised in special educational needs and worked within Special Education Needs and Disabilities units while continuing to integrate drama into my teaching. Committed to deepening my expertise, I later completed a postgraduate qualification to become a special educational needs co-ordinator.

This year, I have had the privilege of working in a primary school for children with speech and language difficulties – a role that has allowed me to combine my love for acting with my passion for education. Now, as I prepare to return to Ireland this summer, I look forward to bringing the knowledge and experiences I have gained back home, championing inclusivity and creative learning for future generations.