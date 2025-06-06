Comedian Emma Doran on her Leaving Cert: ‘I had just given birth to my daughter 13 days before’

Emma Doran: ‘I forget my PIN for my bank card most days, but I know I got 335 points’

When and where did you sit the Leaving Cert exams?

2003. I went to school at Sancta Maria College in Dublin. I had just given birth to my daughter 13 days before, so I was in a room alone with a supervisor.

What is your most vivid Leaving Cert memory?

Opening English Paper 1 on the first day, and panic setting in that I wouldn’t be able to do it. I was reading it, but nothing was sinking in. I took a deep breath and had a talk to myself.

Who was your most influential teacher and why?

My drama teacher, Ms Martin, told me I’d be good on television and I never forgot it. I had loads of really kind teachers in sixth year. Another teacher, Ms Hiney, even offered me childcare if I needed it, so that I could do my exams.

What was your most difficult subject?

Probably honours Irish. I learned an essay that I was doing regardless of what title came up. If it wasn’t past tense, I knew I was pretty much lost.

And your favourite?

I loved art, and the fact that you could be tipping away at it all year, and it didn’t all come down to one exam.

Can you recall what grades or points you received?

I forget my PIN for my bank card most days, but I know I got 335 points.

How important were the results for you ultimately?

At the time, they were very important. I didn’t want to repeat the Leaving and put myself under huge pressure to make sure I got into a degree course. In my mind, I had to get a degree and get a good job. I started at the school as a teenager and finished it as a single mother. Getting ‘enough’ points was a huge personal focus. If I got what I needed, then in my mind, it meant I wasn’t a complete failure.

What did you go on to do after secondary school?

I went to IADT [Institute of Art, Design and Technology] and did a degree in business and arts management.

What would you change about the Leaving Cert?

Ask me in six years when my son is doing it!

What advice would you give to your Leaving Cert self?

I don’t think 18-year-old me would listen to 40-year-old me, and she’d start asking me what questions came up. I could tell my 18-year-old self that the Leaving Cert doesn’t matter, but I feel that would be unfair. In the context of my life [back then], it felt very important. You can’t teach hindsight.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Emma Doran’s UK and Ireland tour, Emmaculate, begins next September.