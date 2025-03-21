Parents urged to delay smartphones for children amid ‘alarming’ rise in toxic masculinity - Simon Harris

Simon Harris said the Netflix TV series, Adolescence, should be compulsory viewing in secondary schools. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Parents should consider delaying access to smartphones for their children due to the “alarming trend” of alpha-male influencers promoting toxic masculinity among boys online, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

He was speaking at an event in his hometown of Greystones, Co Wicklow, where all eight primary schools and parents' associations have agreed a “no smartphone voluntary code”.

“The Conor McGregors, the Andrew Tates – these are figures that exploit insecurities and reinforce outdated and dangerous narratives,” he told a gathering of principals, teachers and parents.

“If we don’t get on top of this, the result is a generation of boys who struggle to form healthy relationships, who are less emotionally resilient, and who are at risk of internalising damaging ideas about gender and identity.”

READ MORE

Mr Harris said the critically acclaimed Netflix TV series, Adolescence – about a 13-year-old who kills a classmate, which addresses themes including social media and masculinity – should be “compulsory viewing in every secondary school in Ireland”.

[ Adolescence review: A dark and often unbearable insight into the nightmarish extremes of our teenagers’ livesOpens in new window ]

“It gives an incredible insight to young people, to parents and educators as to what the actual experience for many young men is today.

“Delaying smartphone use ... gives children time to develop critical thinking skills before being exposed to these harmful influences,” he said.

“They allow boys to learn that true strength is found in kindness, respect, inclusion and emotional intelligence, not in the toxic and despicable bravado that they may encounter online.”

Mr Harris said the Government and EU were taking steps to regulate social media at a time when other parts of the world were adopting an attitude of “just let them off”.

“The idea that the online space can be like the wild west just simply doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The era of self-regulation is over,” he said.

The Tánaiste was speaking at an event to mark the publication of research into the impact of the “It Takes A Village” initiative in Greystones, where schools have come together in a bid to tackle rising anxiety levels among children at primary level.

At the launch of the "It Takes A Village" research in Greystones, Co Wicklow, were Rachel Harper, principal of St Patrick's NS, Tánaiste Simon Harris and research author Mags Crean, Maynooth University. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The initiative, led by Rachel Harper, principal of St Patrick’s National School, involved all eight primary schools in the area working together to work with the community to assist children, families and teachers in need of help with issues around anxiety in young children.

The initiative included the introduction of the “voluntary no smartphone code” across all primary schools, as well as fundraising to hire two play therapists to be shared across the schools.

The “It Takes A Village” initiative received international interest with schools across the globe adopting the principals of the initiative.

It also led to the Department of Education publishing guidelines to support parents and parent associations wishing to develop voluntary codes regarding smartphone use among primary schoolchildren, which have since been adopted by many other primary schools across the State.

Dr Mags Crean, professor in social policy in Maynooth University, presented the findings of a research evaluation report examining the impact of the initiative.

Her recommendations include the need for greater amplification of children and parents’ voices, the need for school-based supports in addition to resourced community supports, along with the need for Government action and provision of resources.

In addition, it is recommended that Government provide support to enable other communities to replicate the initiative elsewhere.

The event also heard details of a new “buddy system” being rolled out for pupils transitioning from primary to secondary school level. It involves transition year students at second level acting as mentors for sixth class pupils about online safety.