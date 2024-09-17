Asking the right questions: strategies for new recruits to learn and grow

Asking questions in the workplace can result in more effective problem-solving and better decision-making. Photograph: Getty

Stepping out from under the comfort blanket of third-level education and into the bear pit of a first job can seem like a daunting task, but there are strategies out there for new recruits to learn and grow.

All of the experts are agreed on one buzzword when you start a new job: curiosity. Tied up in being curious about what’s going on around you is asking questions – and asking the right questions.

Asking the right questions and acting on advice is a great way to grow in a role, according to Sigmar Recruitment chief executive Frank Farrelly. “Curiosity is a much underrated skill,” he says. “Those who cultivate and act on it will learn more, become better problem-solvers and have more impact.

“Asking questions is very important, but it’s only the start. You must actively listen to the answers and then apply them. Asking the same question repeatedly is not a good sign. Be curious but take your time to actively listen and act, or your curiosity will be wasted.

“Everyone who has worked in a company for a few years will be a source of information for you. From the cleaner to IT support, you should talk to them all.

“Don’t be afraid to talk to more senior staff, the majority will be delighted to help and don’t be put off if you happen upon the most aloof person in the company. Be resilient and keep turning up.”

That being said, University of Limerick careers guidance counsellor Brendan Lally says there is no point in asking questions “for the sake of it, just to impress”.

“Authentic curiosity is the key,” he says. “Admit when you don’t know something. This shows consistent motivation and energy that likely showed up in your interview and part of the reason you got offered the job in the first place.”

KPMG head of recruitment Paul Vance says questions should focus on more than what is simply contained in your own in-tray.

“While you obviously need to get the balance right, we encourage our people to ask about the issues we’re trying to solve and the opportunities we’re helping our clients take advantage of,” he says.

“And this is across the board. So while you may have a specific and valuable expertise or passion – make sure you keep sight of the bigger picture.”

Cathy Culligan, consulting graduate with PwC Ireland, says her biggest tip when asking a question is to really listen to the answer. “It can be easy to get in your head that you have to ask the perfect question and follow up with another good question,” she says.

“In reality, listening to the answer and asking a clarifying or follow-up question will show your ability to assimilate information and form relevant questions on the go. Questions can also be a great way to seek feedback.”

Jennifer Ryan, news editor at LinkedIn, agrees. “Be thoughtful in your approach and understand what you want to learn from the person you are speaking to,” she says.

“Questions can also be great networking opportunities. In today’s digital world, you can ask questions of people outside of your office.

“It’s one of the reasons why LinkedIn has flourished as you can tap into the minds of experts and peers in your industry, as opposed to the confines of the four walls of your office.”

But who are the best people to approach? Maureen Lynch, managing director with recruitment group Hays Ireland, says the best person is often somebody at your level within the organisation who has worked there for a reasonable amount of time.

“They will likely be very in tune with what leadership expects of you within your position and can also offer you general tips and tricks that higher-ups might not think to mention,” she says.

“That said, don’t hesitate to talk to your supervisors as well. They can provide valuable professional advice on how to grow and develop important skills that will help you on your career path.”

Susan Cousins, HR and talent manager at consultancy firm Sia Partners, says it is very important to speak to a wide range of people across all levels of the business.

“It may seem daunting at first when reaching out to more senior people in your organisation, but know that most of these people would be more than willing to give their time,” she says.

The next thing to consider is mentorship. Lynch says everyone develops in their own way, and while some people find having a mentor beneficial, others might not. Nonetheless, mentorship can be a valuable way to learn and grow in your career.

“A mentor doesn’t necessarily have to be within your organisation, although it can be beneficial if they are, as they will be familiar with how things work within the company,” she says. “A mentor can be someone you admire and who possesses skills you aspire to develop.”

Laura Yianni, global corporate communications, and career expert at hiring platform Indeed, says the mentor-mentee relationship is a “two-way street”.

“While mentors should be available to offer guidance, mentees have their own responsibilities to make the most of the partnership,” she says.

“To get the best out of mentoring, mentees should respect their mentor’s time, come prepared to meetings, be clear about their career goals and share their progress and learnings along the way.”

Ryan says the right mentor can change the trajectory of your career. “Getting advice first hand from someone experienced in your field is a thousand times more valuable than reading an article or case study, because they can tailor it precisely for the goal you are looking to achieve,” she says.

“It does require a time investment on both sides, so make sure to carefully consider who you approach to be a mentor and come prepared in terms of the insights you hope to glean from them.

“A great way to identify a potential mentor is to look for Top Voices on LinkedIn, who are industry leaders in their field. Anyone with a Top Voices badge has been handpicked by LinkedIn in recognition of their efforts in helping fellow members uncover valuable knowledge relevant to them.”

Ryan also says upskilling and taking professional development courses have never been more important, given how much the world is changing today. “Many jobs currently available didn’t exist 10 years ago and the advent of GenAI will see that trend continue,” she says.

“As a result, everyone in the workforce, particularly those at the beginning of their career journey, has to commit to lifelong learning. A great way to future-proof your career is to commit to learning new skills or brushing up on existing ones on an ongoing basis.

“Look at your existing skill set and think about where there are gaps and what kind of learning path you can take that might help you switch careers in the future. In many cases, a lot of your skills will be transferable to other industries.”

She points out that AI has been dubbed as the fifth industrial revolution. In this context, professional development has to be seen as a “need-to-do as opposed to a nice-to-do”.

“Lots of people are understandably nervous that they might be left behind, or not have the right skills,” she adds. “What’s important is that you give yourself an edge by focusing on improving the skills you already have or investing in learning new skills.”

For her part, Lynch advises to look for development options that align with your career goals. “For instance, if you are pushing for promotion to supervisor level, consider a course which develops leadership skills and effective workflow management,” she says.

However, Lally points out that while some companies will be happy to foot the bill for such courses, this isn’t true across the board.

“As a new hire, especially a recent graduate, requesting significant financial investment early on can come across as entitled or presumptuous,” he says. “Frame your request in the context of how the course will directly benefit your role and contribute to the company’s goals.

“Management may question whether the investment will provide immediate or sufficient returns, especially if the course isn’t directly related to your current responsibilities.

“There may be concerns that your time spent on the course could detract from your job performance or lead to distractions from your primary responsibilities. Remember you have yet to build a proven track record to justify a large investment.”

Culligan, meanwhile, highly recommends that everyone get themselves a grounding in both environmental, social, and governance issues, as well as GenAI.

“One thing that really helps me is a learning log, which has allowed me to reflect on where I am focusing my learning and document it,” she says.

“This way, I can demonstrate my commitment to taking advantage of development courses. My advice is to share the knowledge you gain with your colleagues to further solidify your learnings and create a positive continuous learning environment.”