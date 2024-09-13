Trinity’s Campanile to remain under maintenance until December

The structure is currently undergoing essential maintenance work due to take place over six months, having started in June.. Photograph: Getty

“It would have been nice to get the picture-perfect shot we all imagine when walking past the Campanile at the centre of college everyday for four years”, said Abby Cleaver.

The soon-to-be English and Philosophy graduate is one of several students from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) expressing their discontent at the college’s iconic 19th century bell tower being covered in scaffolding until December.

Trinity’s Campanile is currently undergoing essential maintenance work due to take place over six months, having started in June.

Announcing the news in a message to students and staff over the summer, TCD outlined the nature of the works.

“These are essential repair and maintenance conservation works to the Campanile tower, including masonry repairs, repair to ironwork elements, repair to the historic entrance door and minor maintenance alterations.”

Designed by Belfast architect Charles Lanyon, the monument has become a symbol synonymous with college life for many students. Ms Cleaver (22) said it was “honestly really disappointing” to hear that the maintenance would continue through the graduation season.

Taking pride of place, the historical structure stands prominently at the junction between Trinity’s Front Square and Library Square. The Campanile is part of a long lineage of bell towers that came before it, tracing back to one predecessor which stood on the site before the college’s foundation in 1592.

One incoming student, Avery Grace (18), who is starting her degree in Sociology and History of Art and Architecture, recalls her experience of entering the college’s Front Gate for the first time, “When we visited, I remember walking in and the Campanile is the first thing you see.”

“I saw something on Instagram [about the work being done]. If I was a senior and it was my graduation I’d be upset.”

Caroline Loughlin, a Modern Languages student set to graduate in October, expressed her disappointment at the maintenance coinciding with a majority of graduation ceremonies for Trinity’s class of 2024. “I understand that maintenance and restoration work on historic structures has to happen eventually”, she said, “but I think it could have been timed a little better”.

Ms Loughlin (23), who worked in the Trinity Accommodation Office over the summer when maintenance began, says she met “many tourists staying in on-campus rooms who were annoyed that it was under construction.”

“The image of the campanile was used heavily in the online marketing of summer accommodation and some people felt cheated that they weren’t getting to see it.”

When asked how he feels about the college’s central landmark being covered, Ramon Penichet (80), a tourist from Mexico visiting Ireland for the first time, said “I think the maintenance of things has to be done.”

“It’s always an inconvenience of course, but the work must be needed, therefore we have to sacrifice not being able to take a picture of ourselves with it.” He adds, “We’ll have to come back.”

Rosemary Maltese (68), who travelled from Nashville, Tennessee to visit the Book of Kells, echoed a similar sentiment. “This is a beautiful college and I think it’s amazing that they’re continuing to carry forward the heritage that you have here.”

Many students traditionally take part in walking underneath the Campanile on their graduation day, finally free from the superstition that if you do so as the bell rings then you are doomed to fail all your exams. The Campanile’s base will remain inaccessible for the duration of the project as the Library Square pathway has been closed to pedestrians.

One prospective graduate who bought into this superstition, Michael McInerney (23), offered an optimistic take on the situation.

“At least no unwitting student has that to worry about for a while.”