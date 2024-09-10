‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous’: Why these teenagers are moving to secondary schools abroad

Thousands of teenagers who are back at school are probably still getting their heads around entering senior cycle and beginning a curriculum that will lead to their Leaving Cert exams and study options beyond.

Some, however, are taking a very different approach to their last couple of years in school and have set their sights on options much farther afield.

Four Irish students have been granted prestigious scholarships for two years to study the International Baccalaureate in colleges across the globe, in the Netherlands, Norway, China and Tanzania.

The initiative is organised by United World Colleges (UWC), an organisation founded in the 1960s aimed at making education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peaceful and sustainable future.

Former participants over the years include notable figures from the world of art, culture, politics and academia such as author Anne Enright, actor Richard E Grant, Wall Street Journal editor Emma Tucker and leaders of global firms such as Standard Chartered and Nokia.

Following a rigorous selection process, UWC says these “exceptional” second-level students were chosen for their strong academic performance and passion for socio-economic change.

Clíona Marshall

Clíona Marshall (17), a student at St Angela’s College in Cork City, will be spending the next two years at UWC Changshu in China.

She saw an advert for the UWC programme on social media and, after being shortlisted, attended an in-person interview before being selected as one of the four scholarship winners.

Marshall developed an interest in China and its culture a few years ago and won a Chinese language competition, which allowed her to visit the country for the first time.

“I am so excited to return to China, it still feels surreal to tell people that I will get to truly live the dream of moving there, and I feel immensely grateful and excited for the journey ahead – but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous also,” she says.

“I consider myself a people person, so am looking forward to the cultural diversity with the many nations, religions, cultures and people represented at Changshu. I love to interact with people and discover their stories, and am so eager at the prospect of forming connections across borders with people from all over the world.”

She hopes to represent Ireland on the global stage and “show people what is so great and different about my home, as well as learning from others what we as a nation can do better to promote peace and a better life for all”.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been given such an incredible opportunity and am committed to making the most of it,” she says.

Rory McCormack

Rory McCormack is making quite the leap as he replaces his studies in St Patrick’s Classical School in Meath for the UWC in Tanzania, east Africa.

A keen hurler, he also enjoys physics, science, learning languages and playing music, all of which he hopes to pursue while studying and broadening his mind in Africa.

He says he applied for the programme because he saw it as an education that “isn’t solely focused on a student’s academic results”.

“The International Baccalaureate is committed to ensuring that students learn about the world around them, advancing social awareness and a sense of social justice. As well as this, it forces students to think critically, forming their own ideas and opinions,” he says.

“I think I was chosen from the pool of applicants because I am quite comfortable in an environment where people are from different cultures – and it has always interested me to learn about other nationalities and their customs and traditions. As well as this, I feel that I could bring a lot to the table as a representative for Ireland.”

One of the things he is most excited about in moving to Tanzania is seeing a whole new side to the world.

“The culture and day-to-day life there is very different to Ireland and I hope to use that experience to give some perspective to the way I live back home. I am also excited about the new subjects I will be studying and the opportunity to experience learning through a new system of education. The IB will be challenging but I plan to work hard to get all I can out of it.”

James Connell

James Connell from Navan, Co Meath is also excited about embarking on a new adventure in a school set in a remote fjord landscape on the Norwegian coast.

The UWC school in Flekke includes a focus on the humanitarian principles of the Red Cross organisation and the practical skills associated with it.

Although he says spending long stretches away from home may be challenging, he says there is “so much to look forward to”.

“My education is taking a remarkable turn with the opportunity I’m being given and I’m in no doubt that this experience will change the trajectory of my life,” he says.

“I’m determined to study for the International Baccalaureate and to pursue the Red Cross elements of the programme to the best of my ability towards securing a place in higher education. I am optimistic that the chances I am being given will help me to become a compassionate, committed and conscientious citizen, striving to make positive change in the world today.”

The 17-year-old says gaining the full scholarship was “not a solo run”, as he has had a huge amount of support. and is “looking forward to making the most of the exciting opportunity” that he has been given.

Raven Armstrong

Raven Armstrong, from Cappawhite in Co Tipperary, has similar thoughts. She’s excited about heading to UWC Maastricht in the Netherlands.

Although she has always lived in Ireland, she has a keen interest in travel, which is one of the reasons she applied for the course.

“I began building my portfolio a couple of months before my Junior Cert and then when the application forms went live, I began writing my pieces straight away so I’d have plenty time. I was then one of 10 selected for in-person interviews – and the rest is history.”

The 16-year-old believes that her previous engagement in local projects may have helped judges when making the decision to grant her the scholarship and says that she is very keen to meet others with a similar mindset.

“I volunteered at the local social farm and taught basic European politics at the primary school where I did work experience, alongside my personal extra curriculars like the European Youth Parliament and National Model UN,” she says. “I think having a lot of involvement with different communities really helps to show that you have more to offer than good grades.”

Paul Hart, secretary of UWC Ireland, says it is a wonderful opportunity for adventurous students.

“We wish Raven, Rory, Clíona and James the best of luck as they embark on this exciting adventure to UWC campuses across the globe,” he says.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievement of the 2024 scholars with their families and recognise the hard work and ambition they have demonstrated in their applications. These four students are poised to become future leaders, making valuable contributions to society.”

Applications for the 2025-27 programme will open in November. Eligible students aged 15 to 17 years old who have completed their Junior Certificates are encouraged to apply. For more information about the 2025 United World College Scholarship programme and the application process, or to donate to a UWC school, visit www.ie.uwc.org