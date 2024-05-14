Spotlight on Business: Just like the degrees, the job prospects are also varied

Every aspect of the world in which we live is somehow connected to business. Whether it be the phone network you use to communicate, the stores you go to for groceries, or the banks we rely on to store our money. All of these things require business acumen to function in the way we need.

But if business is so all-encompassing, then what does that mean for the students who opt to study it? Well, it means the degrees are just as broad as the area itself.

Education in business covering sectors such as retail, banking, insurance, management, accounting, human-resource management, entrepreneurship, finance, sales and marketing.

One of the broadest business courses available in Ireland is Trinity College’s business, economics and social studies (BESS) programme. It is always a popular choice for young people because it involves elements of business studies, economics, politics and sociology, giving students a well-rounded taste of a variety of areas of study

READ MORE

Common-entry business programmes are among the most popular, as they allow undecided students the opportunity to try various streams.

Vincent O’Sullivan, course director of the Bachelor of Business Studies at the Kemmy Business School in the University of Limerick, said: “There will be core modules in the first or two years to give everyone a taste of the different areas.

“Most places will then ask students to specialise in an area such as accounting and finance, human resource management, economics, etc for the remainder of their degree.”

There are some degrees that are specialised from the very beginning, but Mr O’Sullivan said it depends on the type of person. If they are less certain about what form they would like their career to take, then a more generalised degree is often recommended.

Just like the degrees, the job prospects are also varied. Mr O’Sullivan said there are varied career opportunities available to graduates who have studied business.

“A majority of students end up working in accountancy or financial services more broadly. Of those who train as accountants, most will work in financial roles within companies or the public sector rather than spending their entire career in auditing,” he said.

“A large group will work for banks and other financial intermediaries such as insurance and pension firms. Some will work in financial services more broadly such as fund management.”

Outside of these financial roles, there are also other career pathways: “Another group of graduates work in logistics, supply chain management, marketing, human resources and, more general managerial roles within the private and public sector.”

Many business graduates would also be eligible for the vast array of graduate programmes that are run by some of the big businesses in the State, meaning significant potential for career progression and salary growth.

About one in every six applicants to the CAO seeking a college place in a level-eight higher degree lists a business degree programme as their first choice.

Searching through university and technological university websites, it is obvious there are hundreds of level-eight business courses on offer in the country, with essentially every higher education institute in the CAO system offering a range of programmes in the field.

Furthermore, business programmes are also available at post-leaving certificate (PLC) level, as another entry route for school leavers or to allow an individual to kick-start their career in the field.

In terms of attaining a place on these degrees, the entry requirements are often the same as the general requirements for university. Some courses might require a specific grade in maths. However, there are often alternative routes through the QQI system for individuals who fear their maths grade would be insufficient.

Students also are not expected to have studied business at secondary school to get a place, according to Mr O’Sullivan.

“We assume no prior knowledge. But most of the time, they will have studied one of the three subjects: accounting, economics or business studies,” he said.

The points for the programmes vary depending on where and what you would like to study.

DCU’s accounting and finance degree required 509 points last year, while the university’s marketing, innovation and technology programme was 484 points and its bachelor of business studies international required 499 points.

In Cork, an undergraduate degree in commerce was 499 points in UCC last year, while the finance degree was 565 points. In UCD, meanwhile, its business and law programme required 554 points last year, and its commerce degree required 545 points.

Technological universities also offer programmes in the field, and the points requirements are usually much lower, making them more accessible for those who didn’t earn the required points for a course in one of the more traditional universities.

In the Atlantic Technological University, there are courses in business information systems (307 points) and rural enterprise and agribusiness (300 points). Munster Technological University offers a business information systems course (360 points) and home economics and business (488 points).

With any degree, there are of course-specific skills acquired, particularly in degrees such as accounting.

“We teach computer skills too, but we don’t want to be too specific with particular software - because these can change,” he said.

There are, also, the more transferable skills. Like most degrees, students of business learn communication, teamwork, leadership, time management and public speaking or presentation.

“The broader benefits of a degree is your general intellectual development. There is a big emphasis on sifting through information and synthesising information,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“And these days, evaluating the quality of information in terms of sources is a really important skill given the negative aspects of the internet, social media and artificial intelligence.”

Universities designing curriculums are acutely aware of the ever-changing nature of the world of business. As a result, the themes of sustainability and corporate responsibility are often now embedded into degree programmes. This ensures students of business programmes are prepared for the world of work upon graduation.