University of Limerick president takes sick leave as governing authority to discuss housing overpayment

University of Limerick president Prof Kerstin Mey has taken sick leave, as the institution’s governing authority prepares for a Thursday meeting to discuss a €5.2 million overpayment for 20 student homes.

Prof Mey is understood to have gone on sick leave earlier this week, days after 10 of the 13 members of the university’s executive committee issued a letter calling on her to consider her position.

She herself is chairwoman of the committee, whose task it is to advise the university president on her work. There has been no public comment from Prof Mey on the committee’s move.

An academic of art and visual culture, she was the first woman to lead an Irish university when appointed interim UL president in 2020. That appointment was formalised for a 10-year term in October 2021.

The governing authority, which is in effect the UL controlling board, will on Thursday afternoon discuss a review of the botched housing project in which UL paid more than €11 million for homes 3km from the university campus.

The reasons for the overpayment remain unclear, although Prof Mey told UL staff last week that the university “paid significantly above market price” for the properties at Rhebogue. The issue was a “major concern” for UL in terms of management, governance and reputation, she said.

The Higher Education Authority, which is the State supervisor of third level institutions, has now asked UL to conduct a separate review into the housing transaction.

There was no comment from UL on Prof Mey’s sick leave or on the HEA intervention.

UL chancellor Prof Brigid Laffan is scheduled to address university staff at lunchtime on Thursday before chairing the scheduled meeting of the governing authority.

The affair is particularly damaging because UL was already set to take a €3 million charge in its 2022-2023 accounts after overspending five years ago on a former Dunnes Stores site in Limerick for a new city-centre campus.

Prof Mey emailed some 2,000 UL staff last week saying “an issue has arisen” with the Rhebogue housing deal, citing “new independent valuations” on the homes.

UL acquired the 20 homes from a private developer in 2022 and 80 postgraduate students have been living in them since October 2023.

However, the new valuations were carried out as part of a review of the deal that was commissioned because of concern about the transaction within the governing authority and UL’s executive management.

“The university will have to absorb the resulting draft impairment, a sum in the region of €5.2 million, in our financial accounts,” Prof Mey said then.